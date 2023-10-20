Europlasma NV has filed a lawsuit against Nanowatt BV

FUVEAU, France, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Europlasma NV, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Plasmalex SAS, and a global technology leader in innovative nano-coating solutions based on low pressure plasma technology, has filed a lawsuit against Nanowatt BV as well as its Director Taco 12 BV (represented by Mr. Wesley VAN DEN BOSCH) and its principal, Mr. Marc SERCU, both formerly employed by Europlasma, for copyright infringement related to its proprietary technical drawings. The lawsuit alleges that Nanowatt BV has unlawfully used trade secrets and reproduced technical drawings without authorization, using them to copy plasma coating machines developed by Europlasma NV, constituting a violation of its intellectual property rights.

Europlasma NV has a decades long history of designing and creating plasma coating machines that are known for their innovation and unique features. Its designs are a result of extensive research, development, and investment in creating solutions that have contributed significantly to the advancement of plasma coating solutions.

The lawsuit, filed in Ghent, Belgium on 19 October 2023, alleges that Nanowatt BV has copied, reproduced, and distributed Europlasma's copyrighted technical drawings and trade secrets without permission. This unauthorized use not only threatens the integrity of Europlasma's intellectual property but also poses a significant risk to the industry as a whole by potentially compromising the quality and functionality of products on the market.

Europlasma seeks damages for the copyright infringement and a permanent injunction to prevent Nanowatt from further using, reproducing, or distributing its trade secrets and technical drawings and to cancel all orders for infringing machines and to recall and destroy the infringing machines under penalty of a fine. Europlasma is committed to vigorously defending its intellectual property rights and ensuring that those who unlawfully infringe upon them are held accountable for their actions.

Europlasma remains committed to its mission of innovation, quality, and integrity in the plasma coating industry, and it will continue to take all necessary steps to protect its intellectual property.

For more information about Plasmalex, Europlasma and their commitment to innovation and intellectual property protection, please visit www.plasmalex.com.

