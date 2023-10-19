Private Internet Access' worldwide network gets bigger and better with new server locations

DENVER, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Internet Access (PIA), a leading virtual private network (VPN) provider, is proud to announce a substantial expansion to its global server network - increasing the number of countries in their network from 84 to 91.

As one of the few (if not the only) VPN providers who already offer server options in all 50 US states, PIA have continued to build upon this as part of their journey to continue looking for new ways to meet users' needs and to address specific requests.

In response to growing user demand for secure and private internet connections worldwide, PIA is now taking their server network to the next level - with new server locations for regions currently underserved by other VPN providers. PIA has unveiled new server locations in Bolivia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Nepal, Peru, Uruguay, and South Korea.

This announcement coincides with Cybersecurity Awareness Month and underscores PIA's unwavering commitment to making the internet a more secure and accessible place, overcoming censorship, and thwarting surveillance in various regions.

The addition of South Korea to the server network is particularly exciting for K-drama and Korean TV enthusiasts, as it will provide PIA users with unparalleled access to some of the best content from this vibrant genre.

Incorporating these new server locations across South America and Asia aligns with PIA's mission to ensure a free and open internet for all users. Each location was chosen with careful consideration, driven by user demand and specific use cases.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our server network to include these exciting new locations," stated Himmat Bains, Head of Product at Private Internet Access. "Our primary focus is to think about how we can best meet the changing demands of our users, and these additions are a result of their requests. We also took into account regions where we saw a need for more country options and carefully considered the unique use cases for each location."

In addition to the server expansion, Private Internet Access is boosting the number of dedicated IP locations offered to include popular hubs such as Brussels, Stockholm, Houston, and San Jose (Silicon Valley).

Dedicated IP addresses provide users with a unique IP, in order to give them a smoother online experience while maintaining their privacy. PIA's industry-leading token-based system ensures that the user's dedicated IP remains completely unlinked to their email or account, while empowering them to access IP-restricted networks and conduct online transactions without the inconvenience of extra security verifications.

"At Private Internet Access, our core commitment is to deliver the highest level of online privacy and security," emphasized Himmat Bains. "We continue to look for ways to give our users the extra flexibility and accessibility they need in a rapidly changing digital landscape. As always, we remain dedicated to safeguarding our users' online activities and protecting their personal data."

Private Internet Access is known for its dedication to user privacy and its 100% open source transparency. As they continue to expand their network of server locations, the reliability of their NextGen server infrastructure will remain constant, with their RAM-only servers employing military-grade 256-bit AES encryption to ensure the highest level of data security. As the company continues to focus on improving user experience, the expansion of their server network and recent app updates on iOS, Android and Desktop highlight their renewed approach to providing the best possible VPN experience.

NOTES TO EDITOR

Supporting images and high-resolution versions of PIA's logo can be found here .

About PIA

Private Internet Access (PIA) is a leading VPN provider, known for being one of the most transparent and most customizable VPNs on the market. PIA never records or stores user data, and it is one of the few top VPN providers that offers 100% open-source VPN apps. Transparency is a guiding principle and its no-logs policy has been proven multiple times in court. In addition to publishing regular transparency reports, PIA's no-logs policy was also verified by an independent third-party audit in 2022. PIA has a world-class, next-gen server infrastructure that now features servers in over 90 countries and each and every US state. PIA has been part of Kape Technologies since 2019. To learn more about PIA, visit https://www.privateinternetaccess.com/ or follow us on Twitter .

View original content:

SOURCE PIA