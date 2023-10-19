NIELSEN AND LG AD SOLUTIONS STRIKE DEAL TO CREATE LARGEST ACR DATA FOOTPRINT FOR TV MEASUREMENT IN THE US

Nielsen to access ACR data from LG Ad Solutions; provide Nielsen ONE Ads Measurement and co-viewing Metrics for Campaigns on LG TVs

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen, a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics, announced today that LG Ad Solutions will provide Nielsen with its ACR data for use in its National TV measurement service, giving Nielsen the largest ACR data footprint in the industry. LG Ad Solutions is providing Nielsen with ACR data for both linear and CTV measurement, providing greater stability for Nielsen National TV audience estimates. Nielsen is also receiving LG ACR data at the household level.

Through this agreement, advertisers activating campaigns on LG Smart TVs will have the opportunity to receive 'Always On' streaming measurement and big data from LG Ad Solutions via Nielsen ONE Ads starting in the First Quarter of 2024. Nielsen will measure all ad impressions, inclusive of co-viewing, on advertisers' campaigns, giving advertisers a broader view of performance metrics to fuel cross-platform campaigns.

In addition to the big data expansion, the deal unlocks CTV data for Nielsen's Ad Intel solution, enabling an increased level of measurement and visibility into competitive advertising spend. This allows Nielsen to gain advertising intelligence capabilities on streaming platforms in addition to its existing linear capabilities, providing advertisers and agencies more valuable insight into their ad performance on the platforms.

"Nielsen is on a path to evolve measurement through use of big data sets, and our deal with LG Ad Solutions is a landmark moment in our journey," said Ameneh Atai, GM, Audience Measurement. "The continued acquisition of ACR data combined with Nielsen's representative panel allows Nielsen to provide the most accurate modern audience measurement of linear ads as well as increase coverage of CTV."

"Agencies and brands working with LG Ad Solutions can now seamlessly benefit from Nielsen ONE Ads measurement data and essential metrics, including co-viewing across millions of smart TVs and connected devices," said Alistair Sutcliffe, Head of Product at LG Ad Solutions. "This collaboration with Nielsen exemplifies our dedication to industry interoperability and underscores LG Ad Solutions' strategy of fostering a forward-looking data approach with our strategic partners, prioritizing both consumers and advertisers for the overall benefit of the industry."

With this arrangement LG Ad Solutions joins recently announced Comcast , as well as Vizio , Roku , Dish and DirecTV , further increasing Nielsen's big data footprint to enable smarter decisions around linear campaign spend and optimization for customers. Similarly, this arrangement continues Nielsen's increase in CTV campaign coverage via direct integrations that leverage big data, joining Netflix, Sling, Samsung, Vizio, Amazon, Roku and Hulu.

