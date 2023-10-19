HAVAS BOOSTS LEADERSHIP FIREPOWER OF FLAGSHIP NEW YORK AGENCY

Taps Sarah Collinson of JOAN Creative as CEO and New York CCO Dan Lucey adds Co-CEO Title; Tim Maleeny to oversee Strategy and Innovation across North America; Havas Middle East award-winning creative Joao Medeiros is brought on board as Executive Creative Director

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Havas New York is thrilled to announce a significant chapter in its journey of growth and creative excellence. Sarah Collinson, previously Managing Director of JOAN Creative, has been named CEO of Havas New York and Havas New York's CCO, Dan Lucey, adds Co-CEO to his remit. Additionally, doubling down on building Havas North America's creative and strategic capabilities, Tim Maleeny will expand his remit to Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer for North America.

"Creativity is at the forefront of our offerings, and we rely on the strength of our people to push that firepower," said Donna Murphy, Global CEO, Havas Creative Network and Havas Health & You. "Both Dan and Sarah are seasoned leaders and have a track record of driving business transformation and delivering outstanding results. We know this pairing – alongside Tim – will be a force to be reckoned with across the industry."

This move reunites Collinson and Lucey, former partners and close friends, and reflects Havas' commitment to furthering its creative chops in North America. They will work closely with Maleeny, who will play a critical role within the network in leading strategy for current and prospective clients and supporting new business efforts across the market.

"I am incredibly excited to be reunited with Dan, as we have a shared belief that brilliant creativity will drive business and elevate brands," said Collinson. "Havas has a unique proposition, combining an expertise in entertainment and culture backed by Vivendi, with the diverse specialties of their Village model under one roof. The potential to drive success for brands is exponential."

Collinson brings a reputation for innovation and audience-first strategies, rooted in the belief that creativity is the catalyst for progress and growth. Lucey, who was appointed CCO of the agency in 2020, brings more than 20 years of experience in the industry and has been instrumental to the success of Havas New York during his tenure, developing award-winning creative, supporting business growth, and fostering culture. Their complementary skills and shared commitment to the Havas mission, with a particular focus on driving effective creativity, will further strengthen the agency's capabilities.

"Sarah's entrepreneurial hustle combined with her passion for creative and deep understanding of people and brands will bring an amazing new perspective to our team and elevate how we work in New York," said Lucey. "Over the last three years, I have seen firsthand how Havas' creative and strategic capabilities set us apart, and I am excited to step into this role and continue the work to fulfill our vision."

In addition to the new leadership structure, Havas New York will further its creative strength by bringing Joao Medeiros from Havas Middle East to New York. Medeiros has led the network's creative departments across the Middle East from the regional hub in Dubai. Under his tenure, he pushed Havas Middle East to be recognized as the number one network in the region by the D&AD and The One Show. Supported by his team, he won the Outdoor Cannes Lion Grand Prix in 2022 for the adidas Liquid Billboard, which was ranked by WARC Creative 100 as the 7th most awarded creative campaign of 2022. Earlier this year, The Drum listed Medeiros as one of the top 20 Executive Creative Directors worldwide.

Medeiros will join the team in New York this December. Collinson and Lucey will report to Donna Murphy.

These appointments come after a series of wins by Havas Creative North America, including recently being named a "Creative Breakthrough" agency by Campaign US and collecting several impressive wins at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

