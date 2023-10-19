THE CORDISH COMPANIES RECEIVES UNANIMOUS APPROVAL FROM THE LOUISIANA GAMING CONTROL BOARD TO BECOME A CASINO OPERATOR IN BOSSIER CITY, LOUISIANA

Cordish to Finalize Acquisition of Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel Bossier City; Begin $270+ Million Transformation into Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana, Including First Land-Based Casino in Shreveport-Bossier Market

Nationally Acclaimed Concepts Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar Among World-Class Gaming, Dining, Entertainment and Hotel Amenities

Download Project Renderings Available Here

BALTIMORE, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Louisiana Gaming Control Board today unanimously granted LRGC Gaming Investors, LCC, an affiliate of The Cordish Companies, the necessary regulatory approvals required to become a gaming operator in the State. The approval clears the way for Cordish to finalize the acquisition of Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel in Bossier City and begin its transformation into a world-class Live! branded casino resort and entertainment destination. Central to the redevelopment is the construction of the first land-based casino in the Shreveport-Bossier market. In addition to fully renovating the hotel rooms and public space, Cordish plans to develop a brand new, land-based casino to replace the existing casino riverboat. LIVE! CASINO & HOTEL LOUISIANA is scheduled to open in 2025.

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board today unanimously granted LRGC Gaming Investors, LCC, an affiliate of The Cordish Companies, the necessary regulatory approvals required to become a gaming operator in the State. The approval clears the way for Cordish to finalize the acquisition of Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel in Bossier City and begin its transformation into the world-class Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana, scheduled to open in 2025. (PRNewswire)

"We're grateful to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board for their approval and thank them for their consideration and enthusiastic support through this process," said Joe Weinberg, Managing Partner, The Cordish Companies. "Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana will be a transformative development that will bring a first-class gaming, dining, entertainment, and hospitality experience, create significant new jobs, and generate millions of dollars in economic benefits for the community. We are extremely excited to continue moving forward with this project and deliver a world-class destination to the region."

"The Louisiana Gaming Control Board is pleased to announce the approval of The Cordish Companies' acquisition of the license from the former Diamond Jacks property in Bossier City," said Ronnie Johns, Chairman, Louisiana Gaming Control Board. "Cordish has an exceptional reputation in providing first rate casino experiences as well as hospitality and entertainment venues across the country. We are pleased with their decision to bring their Live! brand to the State of Louisiana. We feel comfortable that their commitment to a first class $270 million project will help grow the Bossier City/Shreveport gaming market. We welcome The Cordish Companies and look forward to working with them to bring this project to a reality to open sometime in 2025."

During the public hearing to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, Cordish officials presented an overview of the plans for the new LIVE! CASINO & HOTEL LOUISIANA, which represents an investment of $270+ million. The world-class gaming, dining, entertainment, and hotel destination will feature:

more than 47,000-square-feet of gaming space including 1,000+ slots and electronic table games and 40+ live action table games;

a sportsbook;

an upscale 550-room hotel, resort pool and fitness center;

a 25,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art, multi-purpose Event Center for top name entertainment, meeting, conventions, non-profit and social gatherings;

structured and surface parking;

30,000-square-feet of best-in-class dining entertainment venues including 6+ new food and beverage outlets featuring nationally acclaimed concepts Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar; Luk Fu , an Asian restaurant; a fine dining steakhouse; and more.

Among the featured dining and entertainment venues in the facility will be Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar, two national powerhouse names that are among the fastest growing concepts in the United States. The concepts are located at the front door of professional sports stadiums, high-profile entertainment and lifestyle districts, and world-class casino resort destinations across the U.S. including The Battery adjacent to Truist Park in Atlanta, GA; Ballpark Village adjacent to Busch Stadium in St. Louis, MO; Texas Live! in the heart of the Arlington Entertainment District; Xfinity Live! and Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia in South Philadelphia's Stadium District; and Nashville Live! in the heart of downtown Nashville on 2nd Avenue.

Sports & Social, the premier sports bar and restaurant in the United States, offers guests an immersive sports entertainment atmosphere as the next best game watching experience outside of a stadium or arena. Curated by James Beard Award Nominee Chef John Suley, Sports & Social's menu features an elevated selection from its made-from-scratch kitchen for lunch and dinner. The bar's beverage program includes carefully crafted cocktails, specialty drinks including Sports & Social's signature Crush drink, and an extensive line up of brews on tap.

The venue features multiple digital media experiences, including a state-of-the-art LED media wall, that allows guests to watch multiple games and sporting events at once. Game days at Sports & Socials feature an electric environment with elements such as emcees and DJs, live fan-cams, competitions and games, and industry-leading audio and visual displays including music and light effects. Sports & Social venues showcase a wide variety of interactive social and nostalgic arcade games throughout the space, as well as live music and special events during the week.

Born from the toughest sport on dirt, the iconic PBR Cowboy Bar lives up to its legendary namesake, Professional Bull Riders, which embodies toughness, determination, and a true spirit of independence. PBR Cowboy Bars fuse that spirit with first-class hospitality, bringing an authentic country western experience that marries an electric combination of "cowboy cool" and big-time entertainment. The venue offers high-energy music, expansive bars, private VIP tables, industry-leading sound & lighting, and a mechanical bull.

The soul of PBR Cowboy Bar comes alive through its great entertainment, the best in country music, and its rich traditions, including Freedom Friday, a night of appreciation once a month for all military personnel, veterans, first responders and public service members. PBR Cowboy Bars have welcomed some of the biggest names in country music including Luke Bryan, Old Dominion, and Justin Moore.

Additionally, the property will feature Luk Fu (pronounced "Luck Foo"), a vibrant Asian themed restaurant featuring the traditional flavors of Southeast Asia. Chefs from Vietnam, Japan, Korea, and China blend ingredients imported from their native lands with locally grown produce, poultry, seafood and meats to create a menu filled with traditional dishes that span generations, including expertly crafted Dim Sum to a variety of Pho, Wok-Fried and Steamed Noodles, Sushi and more. Luk Fu presents the fast-paced excitement of a traditional Asian street food market, complemented by a robust cocktail list and sake selections.

The development of Live! Casino & Hotel in Bossier City continues Cordish's vast expansion across markets in the South Central and Southeast regions of the U.S. including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas where the Company currently has over $1 billion under construction adjacent to its Texas Live! development in the Arlington Entertainment District in North Texas. This month, the Company opened Nashville Live!, a 50,000 square foot, five-level experience in the heart of downtown Nashville on 2nd Avenue.

For over a century, The Cordish Companies has created and managed an extraordinary portfolio of upscale mixed-use, entertainment and casino resort destinations throughout the United States. Its Live! brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country, welcomes over 55 million annual visitors to its dining, entertainment, casino, hotel, and sports-anchored entertainment districts, many of which have revitalized communities and reshaped the social and economic landscape of major markets across the country. This transformational effect has earned the Company an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for its urban revitalization efforts, more than any other developer in the world. For over two decades, Live! has dramatically changed the entertainment experience, creating one-of-a kind destinations that offer a curated year-round calendar of special events, premier dining venues, first-class hospitality, and the best of local, regional and national entertainment.

In gaming, The Cordish Companies has developed the most successful casino entertainment resorts in the U.S. including the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, FL; the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, FL; Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland; Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia; and Live! Casino Pittsburgh. The award-winning properties have been nationally recognized for excellence in operations, food and beverage offerings, and its Live! Rewards Loyalty Program, annually named one of the best casino loyalty programs in the country by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards.

The Cordish Companies and its affiliates also have a strong history of leadership in philanthropy, volunteerism and community service working with local non-profit organizations in all markets where it does business and becoming active members of the community. Cordish is committed to supporting the Bossier City community and its non-profit organizations through direct monetary contributions and in-kind services, acting as a convener to assist community organizations and non-profits in their fundraising efforts and volunteerism, an endemic value to the Company and its team members.

The proposed project is subject to approval by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. More details will be shared in the coming months. New information will be posted to the website as available at www.LiveCasinoLA.com.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Gaming & Entertainment; Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. Welcoming over 55 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. In gaming, The Cordish Companies has developed among the most successful casino hotel resorts in the world, including the Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Hollywood and Tampa, FL, Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, Live! Casino Pittsburgh and Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information, visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter (@cordishco).

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

About Live! Casinos & Hotels

Live! Casinos & Hotels set a new standard in best-in-class customer experiences with highly-acclaimed resort, casino and entertainment destinations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Live! delivers a renowned blend of world-class accommodations and amenities, award-winning dining, casino gaming action, and headline entertainment, all in an exciting, spontaneous atmosphere that has become synonymous with the Live! brand nationwide. Live! offers a premier gaming experience, including a strategic partnership with FanDuel Group, to bring unique promotions and sports engagement opportunities to all Live! properties. With a commitment to impeccable customer service and treating guests like part of the family, Live! properties attract millions of visitors per year seeking unique experiences with gaming, dining and entertainment, all in one location. The portfolio includes Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland – located in the Washington, DC/Baltimore corridor; Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia – located in the heart of the South Philadelphia Stadium District; Live! Casino Pittsburgh – located in Westmoreland County, PA; and PlayLive.com – the company's branded Internet gambling business in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Live! Casinos & Hotels are owned and operated by Cordish Gaming Group, a division of the world-renowned developers The Cordish Companies. For more information, visit www.LiveCasinoHotel.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Cordish Companies