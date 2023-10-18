AVEC LES FILLES UNVEILS ITS FALL/WINTER 2023 CAMPAIGN STARRING HANNAH GODWIN

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AVEC LES FILLES, the modern lifestyle brand that evokes cool, effortless French style across a range of outerwear and apparel, today revealed its Fall/Winter 2023 campaign featuring Hannah Godwin.

With a mission to cut through the noise and inspire women through the art of dressing, AVES LES FILLES' Creative Directors, Bradley Mounce and Sofia Wahlberg, styled the model, fashion icon and entrepreneur in the brand's signature outerwear––tailored wool-blend coats, strong-shoulder trenches, and faux-fur jackets––paired with an unexpected juxtaposition of glamorous dresses and edgy, distressed denim. The result is a striking series of images that embrace a different side of Hannah and demonstrate the breadth of AVEC LES FILLES' Fall/Winter 2023 offering. In one shot Hannah evokes strong femininity in a ruched patent bodycon dress in the brand's signature vegan-friendly FAUX-EVER LEATHER™, in another she channels casual cool-girl vibes in a maxi knit coatigan. Her alluring appeal is accentuated in an image of her lounging in a shawl collar faux fur jacket complete with wet-look hair.

"AVEC LES FILLES has had a long relationship with Hannah ever since she burst onto the scene in 2019. Her entrepreneurialism, creativity, style, and kindness align with the tenets of the AVEC LES FILLES brand, and she continues to inspire our customers and followers. Casting her in our Fall/Winter 2023 campaign was a no-brainer, and we have had such fun working with her," says Jamie Litvack, the President of Bagatelle International Inc., which owns AVEC LES FILLES.

"For AVEC LES FILLES, this Fall/Winter 2023 season is about stripping things back to create a modern, sleek aesthetic that feels elevated yet classic. We focused on sharp tailoring, rich textures, and lux fabrications to create pieces that can be effortlessly integrated into your wardrobe and lifestyle. It feels fresh, bold, and unapologetically sexy," says Bradley Mounce and Sofia Wahlberg.

"I have long been a fan of AVEC LES FILLES for its aspirational designs and accessible prices. When they presented me with their vision for the Fall/Winter 2023 campaign, I saw it as an opportunity to present a version of myself that had never been seen before. Working with the team was such an enjoyable and collaborative process. This is a new era and transition for me, which they embraced wholeheartedly, even persuading me to cut my hair on set mid-shoot! I'm so thrilled with how the campaign turned out, and I can't wait for everyone to see this side of me and explore a new side of themselves as well. The clothes are impeccable!" says Hannah Godwin.

About AVEC LES FILLES

AVEC LES FILLES meaning "with the girls," en français, launched in 2017 and became part of Bagatelle International Inc. in 2019. Born in LA, designed in New York, and inspired by Parisian chic, AVES LES FILLES' mission is to cut through the noise and inspire women in the art of dressing through accessibly-priced fashion that's minimalist, polished, sexy, effortless, casual, and cool. Known for its statement outerwear and vegan-friendly FAUX-EVER LEATHER™ styles, the brand's offering has expanded to include ready-to-wear, including dresses and denim.

About Bagatelle International Inc.

Bagatelle International Inc. is a celebrated authority in designing and manufacturing contemporary ready-to-wear, outerwear, and leather clothing. The company is known for its popular brands, including AVEC LES FILLES, Bagatelle Collection, and kathy ireland, stocked in major retailers, including Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, Macy's, Urban Outfitters, and more.

