TERRA BREAKS GROUND ON THE WELL BAY HARBOR ISLANDS

The World's First Branded Condo and Office Project by THE WELL Supports the Ultimate Holistic, 360-degree Wellness Lifestyle

MIAMI, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Terra , one of Miami's deepest-rooted real estate developers and Internationally-acclaimed wellness brand, THE WELL announce the groundbreaking of THE WELL Bay Harbor Islands , located at 1100 Kane Concourse. The project, already 50% sold, is an eight-story luxury building with 54 residences, 22,000 square feet of amenities, a fitness and wellness center, and a signature food and beverage establishment. The project also includes a 102,000-square-feet of office space across four floors, a lobby, and rooftop. This is the first condo and office project for THE WELL brand, designed to support the ultimate holistic, 360-degree wellness lifestyle.

WELL Bay Harbor Islands (PRNewswire)

The groundbreaking event took place on October 9, 2023 with notable attendees such as Terra CEO David Martin, and Chief Creative Officer of THE WELL, Kane Sarhan, along with Bay Harbor Islands city officials. The groundbreaking of THE WELL Bay Harbor Islands signals a significant celebration for Terra and THE WELL in realizing their shared vision of integrating wellness into luxury living and an office environment, and their commitment to pioneering the very first urban wellness community of its kind. Construction is estimated for completion in Q2 of 2025.

Entirely outfitted by THE WELL, with interiors by Meyer Davis and architecture by Arquitectonica, this project integrates wellness into all aspects of everyday living. "We're thrilled to commence construction on THE WELL Bay Harbor Islands and deliver an exceptional landmark development for the Bay Harbor Islands community," said David Martin, CEO of Terra. "THE WELL Bay Harbor Islands will meet growing demand for luxury living and boutique commercial space as more residents and companies gravitate to South Florida. Terra has a long track-record of enhancing communities across South Florida, and we're delighted to do the same for the village of Bay Harbor Islands."

Bay Harbor Islands is one of the most coveted residential neighborhoods known for its small-town community vibe, luxury shopping, and beautiful waterfront views. It also boasts a reputation for excellent public schools.

Restorative Residences

THE WELL Bay Harbor Islands will feature condominiums between 924 to 3,291 square feet. These residences, drawing inspiration from Miami's natural beauty, will include thoughtful and luxurious features like open, light-filled layouts, therapeutic soaking tubs, red light therapy panels, aromatherapy diffusers, and advanced kitchen amenities, built-in air purification system. Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is handling sales with prices starting at $2.3 million.

State-of-the-Art Wellness & Fitness Center

THE WELL Bay Harbor Islands' state-of-the-art wellness and fitness center will offer a range of thermal experiences to rewind, reset and recharge including Miami's first caldarium, Saunarium, and Halotherapy Steam Room. It will also provide treatments based on Eastern healing and cutting-edge science. The Fitness Movement Space and Mindful Movement Studio will also offer a robust calendar of both intensive and meditative sessions.

The Offices

Spanning 102,000 square feet, The Offices at THE WELL will allow tenants to individually design their space and help prioritize employees' physical and mental well-being. Features include a reimagined lobby with a programmed social space, outdoor work environments with gardens, meeting spaces and an office valet. Blanca Commercial Real Estate leads the office leasing efforts.

About THE WELL

THE WELL is your one-stop shop for wellness. THE WELL currently has four locations across the globe, including its original flagship in New York City and three additional locations in partnership with Auberge Resorts Collection.

For more information: visit the-well.com or follow us on Instagram @thewell.

About Terra

Terra is a Miami-based real estate development and investment company that creates communities, enhances neighborhoods and connects people. Led by David Martin, Terra was founded in 2001 and is involved in all facets of residential and commercial development, including realty, mortgage, marketing and construction.

Learn more at www.terragroup.com.

About Meyer Davis

Meyer Davis is a multi-disciplinary design studio founded by Will Meyer and Gray Davis. The award-winning firm has established itself at the forefront of design for creating standout destinations, distinct residences, as well as retail and work spaces throughout the U.S. and internationally.

Please visit www.meyerdavis.com.

