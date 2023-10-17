ESHYFT and Fingercheck Join Forces to Disrupt The Traditional Payroll Cycle and Empower Nurses With Earned Wage Access

ESHYFT is dedicated to providing nursing professionals with innovative solutions that enhance their financial well-being and work-life balance. With Fingercheck, they are setting new payroll standards in the healthcare industry so employees can access their earnings faster.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ESHYFT , a technology that connects nursing professionals to shifts at long-term care facilities, and Fingercheck , an award-winning Payroll & HR platform for small businesses, have come together on a shared mission to give employees more control over their payday. PayOnDemand, powered by Fingercheck, provides ESHYFT nurses with the flexibility and convenience to access their earned wages outside their regular weekly pay cycle – simply through the Fingercheck app.

With earned wage access, employees can proactively reduce debt and avoid costly payday loans or bank overdraft fees.

Over 60% of U.S. workers rely on biweekly or semi-monthly paychecks; shockingly, 63% of Americans , including those earning six figures, live paycheck to paycheck. While earned wage access isn't a solution for all financial challenges, it empowers employees and businesses to exert greater control over their financial well-being.

"We believe in empowering our nurses and addressing their needs beyond traditional pay cycles." said David Greisman, President and Co-Founder. PayOnDemand is our most requested feature – through our partnership with Fingercheck, our nurses have more control and greater financial flexibility. It's about giving them the freedom to access their hard-earned wages whenever they need it."

The best part is that nurses using this new solution have options: they can have their funds available in their bank account by the next business day, or for even faster access, they can request a Fingercheck PayCard and get their funds within 25 minutes.

"At Fingercheck, our mission is to provide businesses with innovative and reliable payroll & HR solutions that simplify their operations, empower their people, and drive success," said Tiffany Haynes, COO at Fingercheck. "By powering earned wage access for ESHYFT, we are not only advancing our mission but changing how businesses traditionally think of payday, so employees everywhere can have the flexibility to steer their own financial success."

What ESHYFT nurses are already saying about PayOnDemand:

"I absolutely love PayOnDemand! I like the fact that I can request my pay early if necessary. It's extremely easy to follow the step-by-step directions to request next day pay!" - Vanessa Thompson, Michigan CNA

"I love PayOnDemand! It is a great option. I am so happy ESHYFT has implemented this new feature. PayOnDemand is very easy to utilize and works exactly as described. I hope others will enjoy feature as much as I do." - Regina Smith, Maryland LPN

About ESHYFT:

ESHYFT is a technology connecting nurses to shifts at long-term care facilities. In 25+ states, vetted CNAs, LPNs, and RNs, use ESHYFT's top rated nurse app to pick up shifts. To facilities ESHYFT is providing a staffing solution, and for nurses it's empowering them to choose when and where they work. Together, with facilities and nurses, ESHYFT is closing the gap on staffing shortages and providing care for those most vulnerable.

About Fingercheck

At Fingercheck, we're about making life easier for small business owners. We know payroll and HR can be a total headache, so we created a platform that simplifies everything. You can say goodbye to the stress and time-consuming tasks of payroll and HR management, including taxes and compliance – we've got you covered!

Our advanced AI and automation technology saves you time and money, so you can put energy into growing your business. And the best part? Our team is dedicated to providing top-notch support. We take the time to understand your needs and offer personalized solutions to make your internal processes quick, easy, and accurate. For more information, please visit fingercheck.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter & Instagram .

