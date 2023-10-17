Accenture Federal Services and Google Public Sector Launch Cybersecurity Center of Excellence

Expanded Alliance Introduces Mandiant Threat Intelligence into Accenture Federal Services' Cyber Solutions

ARLINGTON, Va. and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accenture Federal Services and Google Public Sector today announced the launch of a new Cybersecurity Center of Excellence to help U.S. federal agencies rapidly detect and respond to increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks. The Cybersecurity Center of Excellence will be powered by the front line threat intelligence of Mandiant , and Accenture Federal Services' full spectrum cybersecurity services.

The Cybersecurity Center of Excellence is part of an expanded alliance to bring together Mandiant's Threat Intelligence platform and Accenture Federal Services' human-centered cybersecurity services for federal agency clients where they operate–at the edge, in datacenters, and in the cloud. Accenture Federal Services will also introduce Google Cloud's Security AI Workbench and generative AI capabilities into its integrated cybersecurity services to help federal agencies detect threats sooner and respond more quickly.

"Today's federal missions demand next-generation cybersecurity solutions that can pre-empt and detect threats and assure the reliability of our nation's critical systems," said John Goodman, CEO of Accenture Federal Services. "We look forward to innovating with Google to create the solutions that our clients need to be confident in their cyber readiness and resilience."

"The combination of Mandiant threat intelligence and Google Cloud's AI-powered security tools can help federal agencies stay ahead of sophisticated cyber attacks and protect their most sensitive data," said Karen Dahut, CEO of Google Public Sector. "Our expanded alliance with Accenture Federal Services will provide the technology and professional expertise that agencies need to mitigate vulnerabilities and quickly respond to threats and breaches."

Accenture and Google Cloud have partnered together on a global basis since 2018 to help organizations build a strong digital core by combining Accenture's services expertise with the power of Google Cloud's data analytics, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity technology.

Accenture Federal Services is a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN).

About Accenture Federal Services

Accenture Federal Services is a leading US federal services company and subsidiary of Accenture LLP. We empower the federal government to solve challenges, achieve greater outcomes, and build a digital core that is agile, smart, and secure. Our 13,000 people are united in a shared purpose to advance our clients' mission-critical priorities that make the nation stronger and safer, and life better for people. We draw out the best of Accenture's global network in nearly every industry, bringing proven commercial innovation to solutions built with advanced R&D, emerging technologies, and human-centered design at speed and scale. Together, we help clients create lasting value for their workforce, customers, and partners and make a difference for the country and our communities. See how we make change that matters at accenturefederal.com .

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world's leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth, and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent and innovation led company with 733,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world's leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise, and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Accenture Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients succeed and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners, and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com .

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business and industry. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology, and tools that help developers build more sustainably. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

