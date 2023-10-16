Siemens CEO to Deliver Keynote at CES 2024

Roland Busch Highlights Power of Combining the Real and Digital Worlds for Innovation and Sustainability

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emphasizing the power of interconnecting our tangible world with digital advancements, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® announced Roland Busch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Siemens AG, as a keynote speaker for CES® 2024.

Siemens' Dr. Roland Busch will speak at 6:30 p.m. PT on Monday, January 8, 2024 , in the Palazzo Ballroom at the Venetian.

Dr. Busch will delve into the profound potential that unfolds when we harness the digital world to improve the real one and advocate for a future that's not just innovative but also sustainable. Attendees can anticipate a transformative ALL ON experience on Monday, January 8, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. PT in the Palazzo Ballroom at the Venetian.

"Our technologies operate behind the scenes enabling everyday life—in the factories that create the cars we drive, in the buildings where we work, in the grids that feed green energy to our cities and in the trains that connect them," said Roland Busch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Siemens AG. "I am excited to address the global tech community at CES 2024 and highlight how the latest digital technologies are enabling companies to transform our everyday."

As a company with a 175-year history in innovative technology, Siemens continues to evolve and flourish in today's changing world. Siemens has recently announced more than $2 billion in investments in its own operations and R&D as it serves economies across the globe. As the worldwide leader in industrial software and automation, Siemens' expertise in technologies such as AI, blockchain, cloud, edge computing, and digital twin software converge to create an innovative portfolio that is being used by businesses of all sizes to revolutionize the industries, infrastructure and mobility that surround us every day. Its vision extends into pioneering the forthcoming industrial metaverse.

"Siemens drives innovation across many of the products and services we use daily—from transportation, infrastructure and industry to consumer goods, as well as food and beverages," said Gary Shapiro, President and CEO, CTA. "We can't wait to see how Siemens and its customers are shaping the future of digital transformation to create an inclusive and sustainable future."

Today, Siemens technology empowers customers to transform the industries that form the backbone of economies: industry, infrastructure and transportation. With sustainability at its core, Siemens set an industry benchmark in 2015 by committing to carbon neutrality by 2030. The company's commitment to digital evolution was evident with the 2022 launch of Siemens Xcelerator—an open digital business platform created to accelerate digital transformation across diverse industries.

Dr. Busch joins CEOs from L'Oréal, Walmart and Nasdaq as CES 2024 keynote speakers, reinforcing a shared commitment to societal impact through technology and human security. Attendees will get a glimpse into how Siemens continues to stretch the boundaries of innovation, reiterating its status as one of the world's leading tech companies.

CES 2024 is scheduled for January 9-12 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Registration is now open. For the latest CES 2024 news, exhibitor information and conference updates, visit CES.tech.

About CES:

CES® is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2024 will take place Jan. 9-12, 2024, in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA® is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most influential tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

About Siemens AG:

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power.

In fiscal 2022, which ended on September 30, 2022, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €72.0 billion and net income of €4.4 billion. As of September 30, 2022, the company employed around 311,000 people worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

