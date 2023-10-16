Introducing Groundfloor 3.0: A mobile-first investor experience disrupting REITs

Groundfloor's next generation mobile app leverages a decade of insights, providing diversification and simplicity without the limitations of a fund

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundfloor , the award-winning investment technology platform with over $1 billion in investment volume, is announcing the launch of its next-generation investing experience: Groundfloor 3.0. This innovative platform, born from a decade of insights from 230,000+ users, defines a new path for mass market investors seeking exposure to private market real estate. Available via mobile app, Groundfloor 3.0 offers an effortless way for everyone to create a well-diversified portfolio of high-yield real estate investments, with the industry's lowest barriers to entry and most consistent returns. Since 2013, Groundfloor has delivered nearly 10% annualized returns and returned more than $500 million in repayments.

"The alternative investments industry has scaled to the point where it's now possible to offer automatic diversification," said Groundfloor co-founder and CEO Brian Dally. "Fractional real estate investing is coming to the masses, bringing a consistency of returns that isn't available in public markets, in an asset class that people know and trust. That's why we're excited to launch Groundfloor 3.0. People want to adopt alternative investments, and the combination of our scale and technology makes it easier than ever before."

Groundfloor 3.0 offers a mobile-first experience, providing a seamless interface to create cash flows that beat REIT dividends by 10X in as little as three months. No matter the investment amount, investors instantly build a diversified portfolio akin to investing in an index fund -- with no fees to a fund manager, no minimum hold time, and no restrictions on redemption.

The biggest advantage for users of Groundfloor 3.0 is that it immediately allocates invested dollars across all investment opportunities on the platform in increments as low as $1. As a result, investors can mirror the performance of Groundfloor's overall portfolio, with set-it-and-forget-it simplicity. No prior real estate investing knowledge is required since investments are automatically disbursed across 50-100 projects at a time.

"REITs are overdue for a big disruption, at the same scale and for the same reasons that active stock and bond funds have lost to ETFs and index funds," added Dally. "Groundfloor 3.0 is the new easy button for real estate investing. By giving investors an automated way to take full control over their cash returns and liquidity, our technology enables everyone to escape the REIT fund trap and reap the rewards of being their own fund manager."

Key features of Groundfloor 3.0 include:

Minimum to start: $100 for new investors

Minimum amount allocated to an individual loan: $1

Expected yield: Consistent 10% returns based on historical data 1

Simplicity: Automatic reinvestment of repaid investments

Automatic diversification: Investments across 50-100 deals, on average, at a time

First repayment by month 1

Steady cash flow by month 3

Ease of use: A single step to add funds and start investing.

Liquidity controls: With the Cash Target feature, pause reinvestments until a desired level of cash is reached for withdrawal

Investors who want to customize their Groundfloor portfolio can opt to use their existing Groundfloor investor accounts. These traditional accounts will continue to offer tools to select investments based on risk tolerance across products including LROs, Notes, and Labs. By contrast, Groundfloor 3.0 offers less complexity and greater ease of use. Rather than choosing individual deals, investments via Groundfloor 3.0 are allocated automatically across all available opportunities, in increments as low as $1.

To learn more about Groundfloor and begin investing, visit Groundfloor.com or download the apps on the Apple App Store or Google Play .

###

About Groundfloor

Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2023, Groundfloor is an award-winning fintech company that levels the playing field in financial markets for individual investors. Known for its regulatory prowess and developing completely new financial products for individual investors, the company was the very first to be qualified to offer direct real estate debt investments for both accredited and non-accredited audiences alike. The company has won numerous awards for its product innovation and growth, including four years in a row of being on the Inc. 5000 List. Since it launched in 2013, Groundfloor's investors have consistently seen 10% annualized returns across its short-term investment offerings. For more information or to get started investing fractionally in real estate, visit Groundfloor.com .

Media contact:

Hela Sheth

678-938-1318

hela@katalystcomms.com

____________________ 1 10% returns based on previous 8 years of historical returns and current available investments, ranging from 8% - 14.5%, barring any losses.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Groundfloor Finance Inc.