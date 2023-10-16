HOTEL DEL CORONADO ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $160 MILLION RESTORATION AND REVITALIZATION OF HISTORIC VICTORIAN BUILDING

Represents Final Phase of Blackstone Real Estate's More Than $550 Million Investment in the Property

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The legendary Hotel del Coronado , part of Curio Collection by Hilton, has announced plans to restore and revitalize the hotel's historic Victorian building with a more than $160 million investment, marking the next and final phase of Blackstone Real Estate's more than $550 million development plan to preserve and enhance the National Historic Landmark property for the enjoyment of guests, visitors and the community alike. The upgrades will encompass all Victorian guestrooms, suites and event spaces such as the iconic Crown Room, with a targeted completion date of Spring 2025.

Hotel del Coronado's Victorian model room. CREDIT: Hotel del Coronado, Curio Collection by Hilton (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting and final journey of Blackstone's investment in this one-of-a-kind resort," said Harold Rapoza, managing director, Hotel del Coronado. "The Victorian building holds a special place in the hearts of our guests, and we are dedicated to preserving its historical significance while elevating the bespoke guest experience to new heights."

Rob Harper, head of real estate asset management Americas at Blackstone added, "Since our more than $550 million investment plan began in 2018, we have worked diligently to preserve The Del as a National Historic Landmark while cementing the property's status as an iconic and timeless destination for generations to come. We are immensely proud of the thoughtful work completed to date and look forward to partnering with the local teams to make this next phase of the project a reality."

For more than 135 years, Hotel del Coronado has welcomed travelers from all over the world to experience the best of Southern California coastal lifestyle. The Victorian building is the original, iconic beachfront hotel established in 1888, and is renowned for evoking a bygone era, with a star-studded legacy and magic of nearly two centuries.

Led by Wimberly Interiors in partnership with WATG's California architecture studio, the design for the Victorian building celebrates the legacy of the property, ensuring the public areas remain truly Victorian with original finishes remaining intact, but with contemporary design enhancements to bathrooms, furnishing, artwork and state-of-the-art technologies to elevate the level of comfort and luxury. David Marshall of Heritage Architecture & Planning is leading The Victorian guestroom redesign effort with the same vigor and attention to detail that awarded the firm a " Preservation Project of The Year " honor from the Save Our Heritage Organisation, as well as a " Preservation Design Award " from the California Preservation Foundation following their extensive and diligent reconstruction of the hotel's front porch and lobby areas.

Beginning in 2018, Hotel del Coronado embarked on a renovation and development plan, facilitated by Blackstone Real Estate, to ensure the resort remains a sought-after destination.

Ocean Concierge Club — A modern and refined take on the classic concierge club experience, housed in the renovated historic Windsor Cottage, which has been preserved with historic elements dating back to its original conception in 1905. Debuted this summer. — A modern and refined take on the classic concierge club experience, housed in the renovated historic Windsor Cottage, which has been preserved with historic elements dating back to its original conception in 1905. Debuted this summer.

Beach Village at The Del — An enclave of cottages and villas, which is set to unveil a full makeover by the end of 2023. — An enclave of cottages and villas, which is set to unveil a full makeover by the end of 2023.

Shore House at The Del — The newest neighborhood inclusive of 75 new residential-style accommodations on the south end of the resort, which debuted in 2022. — The newest neighborhood inclusive of 75 new residential-style accommodations on the south end of the resort, which debuted in 2022.

Fitness Center — Expanded fitness center with a variety of equipment, certified trainers and a range of classes including Beach Spin, Yoga, Pilates, Paddleboard Yoga and more. — Expanded fitness center with a variety of equipment, certified trainers and a range of classes including Beach Spin, Yoga, Pilates, Paddleboard Yoga and more.

Ice House Museum — Showcasing The Del's history with behind-the-scenes moments and legendary guests. — Showcasing The Del's history with behind-the-scenes moments and legendary guests.

Shops at The Del — A completely new comprehensive retail experience with specialty shops and apparel. — A completely new comprehensive retail experience with specialty shops and apparel.

Victorian Building Entrance — A completely reimagined front drive—reorienting the guest arrival experience to restore it to mirror The Del's original arrival experience at its grand Victorian Lobby. — A completely reimagined front drive—reorienting the guest arrival experience to restore it to mirror The Del's original arrival experience at its grand Victorian Lobby.

Vista Terrace — One of the hotel's most popular outdoor event venues that can host up to 900 guests, which re-launched in 2019. — One of the hotel's most popular outdoor event venues that can host up to 900 guests, which re-launched in 2019.

Serẽa Coastal Cuisine — The sustainable sea-to-table restaurant concept debuted in 2019, with James Beard Foundation's Smart Catch Leader Executive Chef JoJo at the helm. — The sustainable sea-to-table restaurant concept debuted in 2019, with James Beard Foundation's Smart Catch Leader Executive Chef JoJo at the helm.

The Cabanas & The Views – Renovations of guestrooms in the Cabanas and Views neighborhoods, which added 97 and 217 rooms respectively – Renovations of guestrooms in the Cabanas and Views neighborhoods, which added 97 and 217 rooms respectively

Cabana Pool — New main pool, heated year-round, accompanied by shaded chaise lounges, umbrellas, Premium Cabanas and Cabanettes. — New main pool, heated year-round, accompanied by shaded chaise lounges, umbrellas, Premium Cabanas and Cabanettes.

Culinary Upgrades — Upgrades and re-concepting of multiple dining outlets including the Sun Deck, Babcock & Story Bar, and ENO Market & Pizzeria. — Upgrades and re-concepting of multiple dining outlets including the Sun Deck, Babcock & Story Bar, and ENO Market & Pizzeria.

Spa & Salon at The Del — Completely reimagined spa with ocean-inspired treatments that tap into the healing power of the sea. — Completely reimagined spa with ocean-inspired treatments that tap into the healing power of the sea.

During the reimagination of The Victorian, accommodations continue to be available in The Del's other four neighborhoods: The Views, The Cabanas, Beach Village and Shore House. Exciting guest experiences will debut and The Del's popular signature programming will continue.

For the latest information on The Del's enhancements, or to book online, please visit hoteldel.com .

About Hotel del Coronado

Set on one of America's most iconic beaches, the legendary Hotel del Coronado and Beach Village at The Del have welcomed discerning travelers for more than 135 years to experience the Southern California coastal lifestyle at its best. Here, the magic and nostalgia of the property's storied past blends seamlessly with contemporary luxury in overnight and day experiences that offer every amenity imaginable. Hotel del Coronado offers five distinct neighborhood experiences, including Shore House at The Del, the hotel's new residential-style villas, which complement the luxurious Beach Village; The Cabanas, where refined coastal design complements the newly refreshed pool, serving as the social center of the hotel; The Views, the hotel's home-base for coastal adventure experiences and activities; and The Victorian building, which will re-emerge in Spring 2025. For more information please visit hoteldel.com .

About Curio Collection by Hilton

Curio Collection by Hilton is a global portfolio of more than 140 individually remarkable hotels hand-picked to immerse guests in one-of-a kind moments in the world's most sought-after destinations. Each hotel in the Curio Collection evokes a bespoke story through distinctive architecture and design, world-class food & beverage and curated experiences, while providing the benefits of Hilton and its award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors . Experience Curio Collection by Hilton by booking at curiocollection.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Curio Collection by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/curio , and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About Blackstone Real Estate

Blackstone is a global leader in real estate investing. Blackstone's real estate business was founded in 1991 and has US $333 billion of investor capital under management. Blackstone is the largest owner of commercial real estate globally, owning and operating assets across every major geography and sector, including logistics, residential, office, hospitality and retail. Our opportunistic funds seek to acquire undermanaged, well-located assets across the world. Blackstone's Core+ business invests in substantially stabilized real estate assets globally, through both institutional strategies and strategies tailored for income-focused individual investors including Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (BREIT), a U.S. non-listed REIT, and Blackstone's European yield-oriented strategy. Blackstone Real Estate also operates one of the leading global real estate debt businesses, providing comprehensive financing solutions across the capital structure and risk spectrum, including management of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT).

