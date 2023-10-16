Easyrain: A Partnership with Marelli to Bring Tomorrow's Automotive Safety Today

RIVOLI, Italy, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Easyrain announce the partnership with Marelli, a global automotive supplier that will work with us to industrialize our technologies: AIS (Aquaplaning Intelligent Solution), the first system for restoring vehicle traction on wet roads, including aquaplaning conditions, and DAI (Digital Aquaplaning Information), a platform of virtual sensors for detecting road conditions and calibrating ADAS.

FROM LEFT TO RIGHT Francesco Miticocchio, Vice President Strategic Planning, Technology & Innovation of Marelli and Giovanni Blandina, founder and CEO of Easyrain (PRNewswire)

The agreement with Marelli represents a significant milestone in the 2023-2030 industrial plan. This plan aims to launch AIS and DAI on the market, scheduled for late 2025 and mid-2027, respectively.

Marelli will focus on industrializing the AIS system's evolution (called Proto-B). It is under development to prevent the potential loss of a wheel. In the event of a loosening of the wheel fastening nuts, micro-vibrational phenomena can occur, causing the nut to become loose. DAI detects these situations and alerts the vehicle.

Giovanni Blandina, founder and CEO of Easyrain: Our goal is to develop the Proto-B version of the AIS system. I have no doubts about Marelli's technical capabilities in making it an extraordinary product in terms of performance, as well as lightweight and cost-effective. Today, with a prestigious partner like Marelli by our side, Easyrain can undoubtedly look further into the future and confidently take a seat at the table of automakers.

Francesco Miticocchio, VicePresident Strategic Planning, Technology & Innovation of Marelli: The AIS system, perfectly fits with one of the strategic pillar of Marelli: vehicle dynamics. Safety, security, comfort, agility and energy management are new vehicle dynamics features that complement the traditional acceleration and speed. The AIS system is a key safety element that we are very happy to bring to market in partnership with Easyrain.

About Easyrain

Easyrain is an innovative startup founded in 2013 by Giovanni Blandina, with the aim of reducing road fatalities and saving lives in low-grip driving conditions, making a crucial contribution to achieving the European target of zero road fatalities by 2050. To fulfill these objectives, Easyrain develops an entire ecosystem comprising three different areas: the hardware area, consisting of AIS; the software area, consisting of DAI; and the cloud area, consisting of ERC. Easyrain's inventiveness and capabilities have earned them numerous awards, including the prestigious CLEPA (European Association of Automotive Suppliers) award for SMEs in the field of road safety.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2248009/Easyrain.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Easyrain