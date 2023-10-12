Richard G. Rawson Family Endowment Bolsters Genesys Works' Mission to Uplift Youth and Drive Economic Sustainability

$250,000 gift to establish endowment will support program's impact in the long-term

HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys Works, a leader in youth career readiness, announced today a historic $250,000 gift from Richard G. Rawson to establish the Richard G. Rawson Family Endowment. The endowment, a first for the organization, will provide unrestricted support for Genesys Works into perpetuity, ensuring its long-term impact and sustainability.

"For more than a decade, I've witnessed firsthand the transformational impact of Genesys Works," said Rawson. "The skills, confidence, and opportunities it offers young people to make informed decisions about their career paths are truly remarkable. My family and I are honored to create this endowment, which we believe will secure Genesys Works' success and allow them to continue helping young adults across the country gain confidence about their futures."

Rawson, co-founder and chairman of Sciolytix, Inc., and a co-founder and partner at Trinity Legacy Partners, a registered investment advisory firm, previously served as the President of Insperity, a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for America's best businesses, and continues to serve as a member of Insperity's Board of Directors.

Rawson's devotion to Genesys Works' mission is evident through his longstanding support. He initially joined the Board of Directors in 2013 and, in 2021, assumed the role of Chair, actively championing the nonprofit's growth and forging partnerships, including with his own company. More than 40 high school seniors have earned paid internships with Insperity across multiple departments. Insperity has also partnered with Genesys Works to enhance its professional development training for participants — from resume writing to interview skills to workplace etiquette.

"The Richard G. Rawson Family Endowment marks a significant point in our history. It symbolizes a steadfast commitment to our mission — a future where we can reach and uplift more students who face barriers to upward mobility and provide support to those who need it most on their journey toward economic self-sufficiency," said Jeffrey Artis, President and CEO of Genesys Works. "We extend our profound gratitude to Richard, Dawn, and their family for their incredible generosity and dedication to the thousands of students served each year through our program."

Funds from the endowment will support Genesys Works annually, providing a foundation of ongoing funding as the organization implements its 2024-2028 strategic plan, which envisions significant growth in the number of students served and expansion to new cities. This gift provides a critical early investment in these efforts.

About Genesys Works

Genesys Works provides pathways to career success for high school students in underserved communities. Our program consists of 8 weeks of technical and professional skills training, paid year-long corporate internships, college and career coaching, and long-term alumni support to move individuals out of economic inequality and into professional careers. Founded in 2002, Genesys Works now serves thousands of students annually in Houston, Chicago, Minneapolis/St. Paul, the San Francisco Bay Area, Washington's National Capital Region, New York City, and Tulsa. To learn more, visit genesysworks.org.

About Richard G. Rawson Family Endowment: The Richard G. Rawson Family Endowment is dedicated to supporting Genesys Works and its students and recognizes Richard G. Rawson's long tenure of service to the organization's national Board of Directors. The endowment reflects a commitment to creating lasting change in the lives of underserved youth.

