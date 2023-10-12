GO BEYOND AWARENESS… TAKE ACTION

Learn how genetic testing and other tools can empower people to take action even BEFORE a breast cancer diagnosis

Meaghan B Murphy is a successful magazine editor, author and on-air personality. She was also at high-risk for developing cancer, specifically breast cancer. Meaghan's mom is a two-time breast cancer survivor and her father passed away from pancreatic cancer. She also has dense breasts, making it more difficult to detect cancer during routine screenings.

After a breast cancer scare herself, Meaghan decided to take action and undergo genetic testing to get a fuller picture of her risk. The results showed a change in the DNA of her CHEK2 gene that is known to increase the risk for breast cancer. As with the more well-known BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene changes, a CHEK2 change means that you may be at a higher risk of developing breast cancer specifically. Armed with the knowledge from her genetic test combined with her other risk factors, Meaghan discussed management options with her physicians and decided to undergo a preventative double mastectomy and reconstruction in 2022.

Today, Meaghan is a 1-year "previvor" and is passionate about raising awareness for genetic testing and all of the preemptive tools that help prevent cancer or catch it early. Here she shares her personal story, explains why she underwent testing and the subsequent surgery as well as how her decision has empowered her to help others take action.

Known for her high-energy, upbeat personality and YAY lifestyle, Meaghan B Murphy is a longtime magazine editor, author, co-host of Off the Gram podcast, and an on-air TV personality as seen regularly on Live with Kelly & Mark and Today. Currently the editor-in-chief of Woman's Day following 7 years as the Executive Editor of Good Housekeeping, Murphy penned Your Fully Charged Life (Penguin-Random House), which Oprah Daily calls a book "that'll make you feel good at the turn of every page." A New Jersey native, Meaghan married her younger brother's best friend, Patrick, and together they live in Westfield (aka @bestfieldnj) with their three children and labradoodle Dempsey. When the certified trainer and cancer #previvor is not getting in her 10K steps, she's busy decorating for all the holidays and coming up with MacGuyver-style life hacks.

