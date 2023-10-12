Dr. Marty Pets Announces IndiePet Partnership

This Partnership Provides Pets with the Best Nutrition and Care Through Quality Products, Education, and Community Building Within the Pet Industry

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Marty Pets ®, the canine and feline brand offering cutting-edge, premium freeze-dried raw dog and cat food and supplements, is pleased to announce that they will be joining forces with IndiePet to further their support of independent pet retailers. Created by Dr. Marty Goldstein, a leader in the field of veterinary medicine for more than 45 years, Dr. Marty Pets utilizes his revolutionary approach to formulating raw food and natural pet supplements to help support the health and vitality of our beloved four-legged family members. Dr. Marty Pets is deeply committed to the well-being of pets and shares IndiePet's dedication to quality, education, and community-building within the pet industry. Dr. Marty Pets' partnership with IndiePet allows them to collaborate with like-minded organizations and individuals who understand the importance of buying local and providing pets with the nutrition they deserve.

Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend is crafted with a blend of protein-rich meat, and antioxidant-rich seeds, vegetables, and fruits that work harmoniously to help ensure your furry friend enjoys a healthy, happy life. Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend is free from artificial preservatives, additives, fillers, or synthetic ingredients. (PRNewswire)

In addition to Dr. Marty Pets' brand new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility , this partnership with IndiePet will allow for the continued growth of the brand in the independent pet channel. "We love independent retailers because they do a great job educating pet owners and creating a true sense of community," said Dan Markenson, Head of Retail for Dr. Marty Pets "Dr. Marty Pets is committed to training store employees so they can educate their customers. We really appreciate the indy community and what they've done to grow our brand and we look forward to partnering with IndiePet members, both manufacturers and retailers, to make the channel stronger and strengthen the value proposition to pet parents."

IndiePet (Independent & Neighborhood Pet Retail Association) is a dynamic organization that unites independent pet retailers, manufacturers, and passionate pet owners with a shared mission to provide the best care and products for our beloved four-legged companions. Their commitment to fostering a sense of community, educating pet owners, and ensuring pets receive top-notch nutrition is admired by many revolutionary pet brands including Dr. Marty Pets™.

About Dr. Marty Pets

Founded by Dr. Marty Goldstein, Dr. Marty Pets was created to help support pet health through its cutting-edge, premium freeze-dried raw food, supplements, and treats for dogs and cats. Each carefully developed food formula is full of natural and nourishing ingredients to help pet parents provide their furry friend with the best care. Dr. Marty™ premium pet food formulas are manufactured in the USA with domestic and imported components and include the best-selling freeze-dried raw pet food, Dr. Marty Nature's Blend dog food , and Dr. Marty Nature's Feast cat food ; Dr. Marty Tilly's Treasures 100% Freeze-Dried Raw Beef Liver Dog Treats and Dr. Marty ProPower Plus Gut Health Supplement Powdered Formula . For more info, visit drmartypets.com and follow @drmartypets .

About Dr. Marty Goldstein

Dr. Marty is known as the veterinarian who helps dogs nobody else can. He's the bestselling author of The Nature of Animal Healing and The Spirit of Animal Healing and has appeared on national television programs including The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Martha Stewart Show, and Good Morning America. He also stars in the critically acclaimed documentary, The Dog Doc. Called the "Miracle Worker" by Forbes Magazine, Dr. Marty has combined holistic, conventional, and nutritional therapies to improve the health of thousands of dogs. For more information, follow @drmartygoldstein .

Media Contact

Press@DrMartyPets.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dr. Marty Pets