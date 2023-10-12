Cyrano Therapeutics Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2 Trial of CYR-064 for Post-Viral Smell Loss (Hyposmia)

There is currently no FDA-approved therapy for this increasingly prevalent and serious chronic sensory condition

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyrano Therapeutics, Inc. , a regenerative medicine company pioneering the development of treatments for smell loss, announced today that it has commenced enrollment in the Phase 2 FLAVOR trial, a randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled, multi-dose clinical trial of CYR-064, its novel, soft-mist nasal-spray product candidate, for the treatment of post-viral hyposmia. Post-viral hyposmia is an increasingly prevalent and serious chronic sensory condition for which there is currently no approved drug therapy.

"Hyposmia, along with the associated alterations in taste results in a significant reduction in quality of life, as this common and serious condition manifests as a loss of two of the five basic human senses," stated Mas Takashima, MD FACS, Professor and Chairman of the Department of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery at Houston Methodist Hospital and the principal investigator for the FLAVOR trial. "CYR-064 has the potential to become the first pharmaceutical product to restore the senses of smell and taste in patients with post-viral hyposmia and thereby address a major unmet clinical need."

Cyrano expects to enroll approximately 150 subjects in the FLAVOR trial, which is designed to assess the local nasal safety, tolerability, and effectiveness of CYR-064 as compared to placebo in the treatment of post-viral hyposmia over a six-month period. The FLAVOR trial is a multi-institutional prospective study being conducted at fifteen clinical sites in the United States.

"We are excited to announce a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing medical science and improving the lives of those affected by post-viral smell loss," said Rick Geoffrion, President and CEO of Cyrano Therapeutics, Inc. "With the enrollment of the first patients in our Phase 2 trial of CYR-064, we take a giant step forward in addressing a pressing health concern. In a world where post-viral smell loss continues to affect an ever-growing number of individuals, we're dedicated to pioneering solutions that make a difference."

About Hyposmia

Hyposmia, including post-viral hyposmia, is an increasingly prevalent and serious chronic sensory condition for which there is no approved drug therapy [and limited treatment options]. Hyposmia causes significant impairment in quality of life for many sufferers. Moreover, in older individuals, hyposmia is associated with an increased risk of cognitive impairment and mortality. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, an estimated 8 million individuals in the U.S. and Europe suffered from long-term post-viral hyposmia. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in dramatically increased prevalence, with an estimated 40 million individuals in the U.S. and Europe currently suffering from long-term post-viral hyposmia.

About Cyrano Therapeutics

Cyrano Therapeutics, Inc. is a private, venture-backed, clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. Since our inception, we have been working diligently to develop therapies for people struggling with the loss of smell and taste. For more information, please visit cyranotherapeutics.com .

