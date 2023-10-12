Autographed Sports Memorabilia, Art Pieces, and Motorcycles Featured in Eclectic HiBid Auctions Following $32M GMV Week

OCALA, Fla., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In auctions held last week on HiBid.com, bidders placed over 3.4 million bids on 692,734 lots, bringing auctioneers $32 million in gross merchandise value (GMV). An incredible variety of lots are always open for bidding on HiBid.com, and this week is no exception, with auctions featuring items that sports fans, art aficionados, jewelry collectors, and motorcycle enthusiasts are bound to love.
Standout lots include dozens of autographed football helmets, footballs, and jerseys as well as a 1998 Honda Goldwing motorcycle and a Cobra Racer. Lots for sale in estate auctions include framed oil paintings, carved jade pieces, ornate brooches, antique furniture, and military artifacts.
HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.
October 2-8, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights
Gross Merchandise Value: $32+ Million
Total Hammer Value: $66.8+ Million
Lots Sold Online: 692,734
Timed Auctions: 1,460
Live Auctions: 127
Bids Placed: 3.4+ Million
Bidding Sessions: 4.3+ Million
Current Auctions
The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.
Capital City Sports Card Memorabilia Auction
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: October 1-15
Seller: Capital City Sports Cards
View Auction Catalog
October G.O.A.T. Estate Auction
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: July 15-October 13
Seller: Barber Auctions
View Auction Catalog
Dan Kniep Motors Motorcycle Auction
Auction Type: Live (Prebidding Open)
Dates: October 3-14
Seller: Petri Auction Company
View Auction Catalog
If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started. Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.
About HiBid and Auction Flex 360
HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Hibid-AuctionFlex