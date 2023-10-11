Valley Health System, Medline expand prime vendor partnership

Northeast system returns to Medline as exclusive medical supplies distributor across continuum of care

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced it has again entered into a multi-year prime vendor distribution agreement with Valley Health System in service of the communities of Northern New Jersey and Southern New York. After being with a previous vendor for the last five years, the system returns to Medline as the exclusive provider for all medical and surgical supplies across the healthcare provider's full continuum of care, including its inpatient acute care hospital and lab facilities, and outpatient network of physician offices and home care services.

"It is critical that our clinicians have the products they need when they need them to care for our patients. Medline's unwavering service to our system through the years has proven invaluable in being about to do that," said Orville Carr, Supply Chain Director at Valley Health System. "Combined with their investments in on-hand inventory, price assurance plan and our collaboration with their Supply Chain Optimization team, it is a partnership that will help to optimize our supply chain operations going forward."

With Medline as the distribution partner for the health system's home care services, and now with the expanded partnership, the two organizations will further collaborate to identify innovative strategies to advance supply chain operations in support of Valley Health's mission to provide exceptional, world-class healthcare in a regional healthcare setting.

In addition, as part of the agreement, Valley Health System will have the ability to easily monitor key metrics such as item utilization, contract compliance, price accuracy, and spend by product categories through Medline's advanced analytics platforms. The health system's network of facilities will be serviced from Medline's LEED-certified, state-of-the-art 1.3 million sq. ft. Montgomery, NY distribution center, part of the company's $2 billion Healthcare Resilience Initiative.

"We are honored to be expanding our partnership with Valley Health and continuing to support their mission," said Ron Barrett, vice president of corporate accounts at Medline. "The Medline team is committed to helping our partners deliver optimal care to the patients they serve by ensuring superior customer service, product availability and solutions support."

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company – a medical supply manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering across the continuum of care, Medline helps providers to activate the clinical and supply chain resources needed to deliver their best care. With the agility to solve problems quickly and the scale to partner with providers for their sustained success, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions.

Medline was most recently named to the Forbes America's Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Women lists, and was recognized for the 12th year by Chicago Tribune as a Top Workplace. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 35,000+ employees worldwide and operates in over 125 countries and territories. Learn more at www.medline.com.

