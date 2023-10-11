EVERSANA Expands Global Commercialisation Capabilities and Strengthens Agency Network with Healthware Group Acquisition

Healthware will immediately merge with EVERSANA INTOUCH, shifting from long-standing partnership to a full-service global, award-winning agency network

CHICAGO and SALERNO, Italy, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA, a leading provider of global commercial services to the life sciences industry, today announced the acquisition of Healthware Group, a full-service agency and innovation consultancy headquartered in Salerno, Italy. The acquisition immediately expands EVERSANA's European operations and worldwide capabilities to help pharmaceutical, medical device, and emerging biotech companies globally launch products, expand market access, or solve unique geographic and market-specific challenges.

EVERSANA logo (PRNewsfoto/EVERSANA) (PRNewswire)

"Today's announcement is the next remarkable step in our journey to reinvent commercialisation by effectively integrating what we believe to be the best service providers around the world," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "Gone are the days of siloed, ineffective operations or regional strategies. Our clients need global strategy and integrated commercial services balanced with the right in-market expertise. And now with an even stronger global agency powerhouse connected to EVERSANA's full commercial ecosystem, we are advancing our commitment to provide clients with unmatched support for brands worldwide."

Healthware to seamlessly integrate with EVERSANA INTOUCH; shifting from established joint venture to scaled global operation

With more than 150 employees and multiple offices across Italy, Finland, and the United Kingdom, Healthware will seamlessly merge with EVERSANA's global agency network, EVERSANA INTOUCH. The two award-winning agency networks have had a long-standing relationship since 2017 when Healthware signed a joint venture agreement with Intouch Group, which was later acquired by EVERSANA in 2021.

"Healthware Group and EVERSANA INTOUCH have had a long and successful partnership dating back many years and spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America. Our companies share a common culture and vision, and together, we are already leveraging the power of digital and technology solutions to deliver global brand impact and transform stakeholder engagement and patient care," said Roberto Ascione, CEO of Healthware Group. "With this merger, we will become a formidable force in the market, providing services well beyond a traditional agency network, which is why this merger was so compelling to us. We look forward to serving both new and existing clients with an expanded set of commercialisation services and to continue to lead the transformation of the life sciences industry and beyond."

Founded by Ascione, Healthware has provided marketing, advisory, customer engagement and media services, medical communications and education, and advanced technology capabilities for over 25 years. Those services will integrate into EVERSANA INTOUCH's full-service, global healthcare agency network – led by Faruk Capan, CEO, EVERSANA INTOUCH and Chief Innovation Officer, EVERSANA. The expanded global agency network will leverage its combined roots in digital innovation to "pharmatize" the power of AI in marketing. The network's strength in innovation matched with world-class omni, data, and media capabilities provide the basis of modern, authentic, and differentiated healthcare brands.

As part of the acquisition, Healthware's flagship global events, media and publishing divisions, including the annual Frontiers Health conference and pharmaphorum, a premium source for healthcare and pharmaceutical industry news, insight and debate, will be owned and operated by EVERSANA.

With the acquisition complete, Ascione is joining the EVERSANA global leadership team effective immediately. EVERSANA and Healthware Group leadership will have a joint presence at Healthware's signature event, Frontiers Health 2023, held 8-10 November in Rome. Financial details of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

About EVERSANA®

EVERSANA® is a leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners, and payers. The company serves more than 650 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and X.

About Healthware Group

Healthware Group is a full-service agency and innovation consultancy, founded by digital health pioneer Roberto Ascione, providing marketing, advisory, customer engagement and media services, medical communications and education, and advanced technology capabilities. The media and community division offers premium content and platforms to gather insights, foster thought leadership, enable market shaping, and create connections. Healthware Group has co-hosted and produced the premier global digital health conference, Frontiers Health, for nearly a decade. Healthware has a team of 150+ professionals based in Salerno, London, New York, Milan, Rome, and Helsinki. Additionally, the Healthware Global Network, one of the largest international networks of independent healthcare agencies, provides deep local expertise in over 25 countries. For more information, please visit healthwaregroup.com or connect with us through LinkedIn or X.

MEDIA CONTACT:

EVERSANA

Matt Braun

Director, Corporate Communications

+1 414-434-4830

matt.braun@eversana.com

Healthware Group

Antonietta Pannella

Director, Marketing & Communications

+39 349-0648276

antonietta.pannella@healthwaregroup.com

Healthware Group, a full-service agency and innovation consultancy headquartered in Salerno, Italy, has joined EVERSANA. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EVERSANA