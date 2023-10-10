M&T BANK APPOINTS DAVID W. HOLLIS AS CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) announced its appointment of David W. Hollis as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective today. In this role, Hollis will lead staffing, recruiting, leadership development, compensation, benefits, and employee relations for M&T Bank, which includes more than 22,000 employees across the northeastern U.S.

Hollis will be based in Buffalo, NY, and will report to Tracy Woodrow, who has served as M&T's CHRO since 2020. Woodrow will continue to serve as Chief Administrative Officer, overseeing M&T's Banking Services, Buffalo Promise Neighborhood (BPN), Corporate Services, Human Resources, and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) teams. Woodrow also retains her position on M&T Bank's Executive Leadership Team.

"David Hollis' considerable experience building an integrated, diverse, and customer-centric culture further strengthens M&T's commitment to making a difference for our employees, customers, and communities," said Woodrow. "We see human resources as a competitive advantage, and we are excited to have David here to lead this function."

Hollis has over 37 years of experience, most recently serving as CHRO at Michigan-based commercial bank, Flagstar Bank. He oversaw Flagstar's human resources function and cultural integration following its acquisition by New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) which was completed in 2022, and Flagstar's acquisition of Signature Bank earlier this year. Previous roles include CHRO and Director of the Office of Minority and Women Inclusion for the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, Chief Talent Officer for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, and Senior Vice President of HR for PNC and National City Bank.

"M&T Bank's rich history of supporting and strengthening its communities was one of the many reasons I'm excited to take on this position," said Hollis. "M&T's unique culture is deeply embedded across the organization, and I look forward to partnering with my colleagues to take the human resources function to the next level."

Hollis received a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and Marketing from the University of Illinois Chicago, and a Master's Degree in Human Resources and Organizational Behavior from Benedictine University.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the northeastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information about M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Media Contact:

Frank Lentini

M&T Bank

+1 (929) 651-0447

flentini@mtb.com

M&T Bank Corporation (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation