STRANAHAN'S COLORADO WHISKEY APPOINTS NEW HEAD BLENDER, JUSTIN ADEN

DENVER, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey©, the number one-sellingi and most-awardedii American Single Malt, is pleased to announce the appointment of Justin Aden as its first Head Blender. In this critical role, Aden will oversee the intricate process of blending, distillation, and maturation of Stranahan's diverse range of American Single Malt whiskies.

As the Trade Tax Bureau's official designation of the American Single Malt category quickly approaches, Aden's hire comes at a critical time. This strategic appointment underscores Stranahan's commitment to innovation and growing its category leadership.

Aden joins Stranahan's with nearly 14 years of experience in the whiskey industry, including his tenure as Distillery Operator and Research Scientist at Michigan State University's world-renowned Artisan Distilling Program. His creative vision, technical knowledge and deep background in craft spirits will play an integral role in developing Stranahan's distillery exclusives, selecting premium barrels for Stranahan's annual Diamond Peak limited-edition release and more.

Aden is at work now on one of his biggest responsibilities: hand-selecting and blending barrels from deep in the rackhouse for Stranahan's coveted annual "Snowflake" release. Available at the brand's Denver distillery for only one day every December, Stranahan's Snowflake Whiskey is blended from an array of rare and worldly cask finishes harmonized in one bottle of American Single Malt.

"It is an honor to be entrusted to take the reins as the first Head Blender of beloved Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey," says Aden. "Working alongside our veteran distillery team to advance Stranahan's legacy as the leader of American Single Malt at this seminal moment for the category is the privilege of a whiskey maker's career."

A skilled distiller with a degree in Microbiology & Molecular Genetics from Michigan State University (MSU) with a specialization in ethanol fermentation science, Aden carries unique scientific knowledge and prolific craft spirits experience, making him the ideal addition to the esteemed Stranahan's team. Along with his tenure at MSU, Aden has served as Head Distiller and Production Manager at Headframe Spirits Distilling, and as Distiller, Blender and Head of Operations at Valentine Distilling Company.

Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey is a pioneering American single malt whiskey composed of 100% malted barley and Rocky Mountain water, aged in new American white oak barrels. From grain to glass, Stranahan's whiskey is distilled and bottled at its Colorado distillery, the state's first legal distillery since Prohibition. Stranahan's expressions include Original, Blue Peak, Sherry Cask, Diamond Peak, Mountain Angel 10 Year Old and the limited-edition yearly release: Snowflake. As one of the first and best-selling American single malts, Stranahan's is committed to building recognition and admiration for the category globally. To learn more, visit Stranahans.com. Stranahan's® Colorado Whiskey. 43-47% Alc./Vol. (94 proof). ©2023 Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey, Denver, CO. Please drink Stranahan's® Colorado Whiskey responsibly.

