PICKLEMALL LEASES 46,000 SF IN CHICAGO FOR FLAGSHIP FACILITY, FIRST OF 50 PLANNED LOCATIONS

Transwestern Named Exclusive Real Estate Services Provider

CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) announces it represented Picklemall Inc. in a 46,000-square-foot lease at 5555 Town Line Road in Vernon Hills, Illinois, a suburb north of Chicago. The site will serve as a flagship location for the innovative startup, which aims to establish 50 Picklemall facilities nationwide within the next two years. Transwestern's Sports & Entertainment group, led by Managing Director Tim Katt and Executive Managing Director Larry Serota, is the exclusive real estate provider for Picklemall, with services spanning multi-market site selection, brokerage advisory and project management.

Picklemall Entry (PRNewswire)

Transwestern named exclusive real estate provider for Picklemall.

Led by CEO West Shaw and backed by billionaire financier and Major League Pickleball founder Steve Kuhn, Picklemall is an indoor pickleball facility concept that capitalizes on vacant mall space to offer a climate-controlled environment with cutting-edge technology, allowing players to schedule games, access the facility, share instant replays and improve skills through its mobile app and on-site technology.

"Pickleball has become a national phenomenon, and with the assistance of Transwestern, we can introduce more players to the sport while activating empty retail locations across the country," said Shaw. "Having all the required expertise under one roof has enabled us to move quickly from concept to execution. Transwestern excels at delivering smart, creative solutions that achieve overarching goals but also allow for flexibility."

In a rapid business expansion of this size, market research provided by Consulting Services' Chase Bourdelaise and Ryan Chambers aids in identifying sites that meet demographic, space and other requirements, and robust analytics are viewable via a proprietary dashboard. Project Services, led by Vice President Marc Schwartz, supports the brand's strategy by driving the evolution of the business' core concept, optimizing physical requirements, and aggressively managing logistics and construction via a model that can be replicated in an efficient, cost-effective manner. Picklemall is also exploring ways to integrate merchandising, coaching and social amenities into its facilities.

"We are honored to represent Picklemall and look forward to capitalizing on the excitement of this sport to deliver functional, inspiring real estate nationwide," Katt said. "Transwestern's expertise in the sports and entertainment arena, as well as across retail, hospitality, and project and construction management, has allowed us to tap into the appropriate experts from the initial stages and explore our client's vision from all angles – ultimately paving the way for Picklemall's success."

Transwestern's skill at bringing an ambitious new concept to life was exhibited in its partnership with Overtime Elite (OTE). In addition to market exploration and site selection, Transwestern assisted with the ground-up development of the professional-grade, 103,000-square-foot sporting venue for a new basketball league in a matter of six months.

Picklemall's Vernon Hills location takes the space formerly occupied by Toys "R" Us. The buildout of the facility is anticipated to be complete in the first quarter of 2024.

Rendering available for download here.

About Transwestern Real Estate Services

Part of the Transwestern companies, Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) strives to add value for investors, owners and occupiers across all commercial property types. Fueled by a holistic perspective of the real estate life cycle, agility and creativity are hallmarks of our approach, while vast national resources and sound market intelligence underpin customized recommendations and property solutions.

Five dynamic, integrated companies make up the Transwestern enterprise, giving us the perspective to think broadly, deeply and creatively about commercial real estate. Clients and investors rely on us for expertise that spans institutional and opportunistic investment, development, hospitality, and brokerage and asset services. Our award-winning, collaborative culture empowers team members with resources and independence to work across boundaries in pursuit of innovative solutions, reinforcing a reputation for service excellence that translates to measurable results. Through offices nationwide and alliance partners around the globe, we positively impact the built environment and our communities while fostering a work climate that champions career vitality for all. Learn more at transwestern.com and @Transwestern.

Transwestern Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Transwestern