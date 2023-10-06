On/Go Named 2023 Fierce 50 Social Impact Honoree For Its Charitable Work Via On/Go for Good

MIAMI, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On/Go, the leading health technology platform that delivers the On/Go digital health solutions for a variety of health and wellness related conditions such as respiratory care, and weight loss & control, has been distinguished as a 2023 Fierce 50 honoree for Social Impact by leading healthcare industry publication Fierce Healthcare. Fierce 50 recognizes individuals and organizations that confront pressing health challenges, fostering awareness and education while implementing interventions that have a profound impact on the fabric of health and well-being. The group of 50 has been honored for leading the charge on crucial social issues.

On/Go's selection reflects the work it's doing around the world providing technology-powered healthcare solutions that address the most urgent societal needs, helping people live happier, healthier lives. The approach of "doing good by doing well" has benefitted hundreds of millions of people globally.

Fierce specifically recognized the work of On/Go's philanthropic arm, On/Go for Good, in Ukraine, where the combination of war and pandemic created an urgent need for advanced COVID-19 testing and technology to manage population health, especially among refugee and displaced groups. Within weeks, the US based On/Go for Good team identified effective local partners and conducted a successful mission spearheaded by their Co-Founder and CEO Ron Gutman to provide necessary relief in the form of a million dollar donation of medical supplies, computers and software to five leading hospitals in Ukraine.

On/Go's inventor Ron Gutman (the Co-Founder and CEO of Intrivo, its parent company), who personally traveled to Ukraine in the early days of the war to lead the mission and meet the heads of the hospitals and their staff, explained the approach that unifies both business and philanthropic aims: "For us, it's all about identifying the most urgent healthcare needs, listening to what is required, and acting to solve these challenges - fast. When good people are sometimes unsure and hesitant about how to make a difference - we're inclined to a rapid action-learning-iterations cycle that results in real impact. We're using advanced technology, human energy, and a can-do attitude to find the right solutions quickly and inspire others to do the same."

On/Go for Good is continuing to work tirelessly everywhere, from international borders to homeless shelters in the San Francisco Bay Area, to supporting national charities like the American Diabetes Association and children-focussed organizations including Make-A-Wish. Looking ahead, On/Go for Good is evolving to focus on newly emerging needs - specifically in mental health and children related causes - to maximize its positive impact for many years to come.

On/Go for Good is a charitable foundation that supports those in most need, particularly groups who may not have sufficient access to healthcare services or well-being support. Contributions are made in the form of financial support, in addition to necessary medical devices, supplies and other medical goods.

On/Go is a leading health and technology platform that delivers delightful digital health and care solutions for a variety of health and wellness related conditions such as respiratory care, and weight loss & control. Built on a scalable, extensible platform, On/Go's award winning digital and physical products harness the power of AI and delightful user experience and design to create solutions that have helped over 100 million people worldwide live healthier happier lives.

Intrivo is a global healthcare technology company committed to delivering highly effective, comprehensive, and delightful population health & care solutions. Its platform features a fully integrated, highly scalable, and extensible digital health infrastructure that is engineered to easily connect healthcare partners with speed, quality, and delight. Intrivo is the parent company of On/Go.

