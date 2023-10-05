MGM RESORTS UPDATE ON RECENT CYBERSECURITY ISSUE

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") recently disclosed that the Company identified a cybersecurity issue affecting certain of its systems and that its investigation into the issue was ongoing. On or around September 29, 2023, MGM Resorts determined that an unauthorized third party obtained personal information of some of its customers on September 11, 2023.

The affected information included name, contact information (such as phone number, email address, and postal address), gender, date of birth, and driver's license number. For a limited number of customers, Social Security number and/or passport number was also affected. The types of impacted information varied by individual.

The Company does not believe customer passwords, bank account numbers, or payment card information was affected by this issue.

Promptly after learning of this issue, MGM Resorts took steps to protect its systems and data, including shutting down certain systems. The Company also quickly launched an investigation with the assistance of leading cybersecurity experts and is coordinating with law enforcement. MGM Resorts takes the security of its systems and data very seriously and has put in place additional safeguards to further protect its systems.

MGM Resorts is notifying relevant customers by email as required by applicable law and has arranged to provide those customers with credit monitoring and identity protection services at no cost to them. Individuals who receive an email from MGM Resorts about this issue should refer to that email for additional information and instructions for enrolling in these services.

MGM Resorts' notice regarding this issue recommends steps relevant customers can take to help protect their information. The Company has set up a dedicated call center at 800-621-9437 toll-free Monday through Friday from 8 am – 10 pm Central, or Saturday and Sunday from 10 am – 7 pm Central (excluding major U.S. holidays). Please reference engagement number B105892 when calling. The Company also has set up a webpage at www.mgmresorts.com/importantinformation with additional information.

About MGM Resorts International

