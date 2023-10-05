At Home with Family Handyman Now Streaming on Samsung TV Plus

Along with the strategic expansion, the DIY FAST channel adds two original shows to its programming roster and bolsters its continued growth

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TMB , the leading community-driven entertainment company with a global audience of over 250 million consumers, today announced that its free, ad-supported streaming channel (FAST) "At Home with Family Handyman" is now available on Samsung TV Plus. Along with the strategic expansion, the channel also adds two new series to the DIY brand's programming slate, Pet Palaces and Workshop It, set to premiere Friday, October 6 and Wednesday, November 1, respectively.

TMB's New Logo (PRNewswire)

The channel, which just marked its one year anniversary, continues its growth trajectory with a 129% increase in minutes watched in the last six months and averaging more than 90 min of watch time per day.

At Home With Family Handyman airs a slate of exclusive, original and licensed programming for home improvement and do-it-yourself enthusiasts. Recent hit shows include Leave It To Bryan,Worst to First, Save My Reno, Backyard Builds and Mr. Build It starring Bryan Baeumler, Sebastian Clovis, Samantha Pynn and YouTuber Alex Mazukhin.

The brand news series launching this year include:

Pet Palaces , hosted by Luke Barr , the series will showcase the builds behind amazing dog houses, cat quarters, lizard lairs, and all-around pet palaces. , hosted by, the series will showcase the builds behind amazing dog houses, cat quarters, lizard lairs, and all-around pet palaces.

Workshop It will feature DIY expert and high school engineering teacher, Brad Allred of Project Build Stuff. The series follows the YouTube star as he tackles several projects to surprise his wife while educating viewers on how to improve your home value without breaking the bank.

Income Property, Moving the McGillivrays and Buyers Bootcamp all follow HGTV star Scott McGillivray as he helps buyers, sellers and even his own family get the most out of their properties.

Marking a pivotal point in TMB's strategic effort to meet the consumer demand for quality content on FAST channels, the expansion of "At Home with Family Handyman" builds on the home improvement brand's digital evolution. The multiplatform brand currently boasts 20M viewers across digital, social, and print and recently became TMB's fastest-growing channel and just last month delivered its highest audience numbers to date up 26%.

"It's been an exciting year for At Home With Family Handyman," said Jill Goldfarb SVP of Streaming at TMB. "We are really proud of the quality of content we've been able to deliver in our first 12 months and the growth in our audience shows our viewers are responding to it as well. Expanding our reach through Samsung allows us to further deliver on the promise of delivering high quality content where our audience wants it most."

In addition to Samsung TV Plus, DIYers and home enthusiasts can also stream "At Home with Family Handyman'' on FuboTV, LG Channels, Plex, The Roku Channel, Sling, XUMO, and on the At Home with Family Handyman app. Learn more about Family Handyman's programming and where you can watch at familyhandyman.com/tv.

About Family Handyman

Family Handyman is a multi-platform media brand that attracts 9.2M unique monthly web visitors, 3.2M social followers, and a loyal 7.7M print audience. DIYers have trusted Family Handyman for over 70 years as a go to source for inspiration and how-to instructions for improving homes, yards and vehicles. The latest expansion to CTV provides one more touch point to inspire. Family Handyman is a TMB brand.

About TMB

TMB (Trusted Media Brands) is the community-driven entertainment company engaging more than 250 million consumers worldwide across streaming TV, social media, web and print. Our portfolio of brands including FailArmy , Family Handyman , People Are Awesome , Reader's Digest , Taste of Home , The Healthy , and The Pet Collective , is powered by content that's inspired and created by our fans. Together our community sparks curiosity, fuels laughter, and inspires people to live big, full, fantastic lives. Learn more about our brands, our data-driven marketing solutions, our award-winning licensing services, and much more at trustedmediabrands.com .

About Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV Plus is Samsung's free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) and video-on-demand (AVOD) service which offers over 2,200 channels globally as well as thousands of shows and movies on-demand spanning news, sports, entertainment, music, kids and more. One of the first FAST platforms from a device manufacturer, Samsung TV Plus is directly integrated into all 2016-2023 Samsung TVs, Samsung Galaxy devices, Smart Monitors, and Samsung Family Hub refrigerators, as well as the web in the United States. To learn more, visit samsung.com/tvplus . Follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Michael Kocher

michael@kitehillpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TMB