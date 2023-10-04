Nuvilab Wins Most Innovative Food Recognition AI Company 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvilab, a leading food vision AI company, has been awarded Most Innovative Food Recognition AI Company 2023 in the International Life Sciences Awards, presented by Global Health & Pharma. The award recognizes Nuvilab's groundbreaking work in developing AI-powered solutions to reduce food waste and improve nutrition.

Nuvilab's AI technology is capable of analyzing users' dietary habits and reporting on nutritional intake directly to their mobile devices. This is a solution that is particularly beneficial to those with chronic diseases, growing children, and for senior citizens living in assisted care facilities. AI improves accuracy and objectivity when diet recording, helping to revolutionize the field of nutrition and precision health.

Nuvilab primarily serves the institutional food service industry, such as healthcare, education, athletic training, business and industry, and the military. It offers a scanner that is capable of analyzing left-over food, identifying wasted items by type and cost. Such information enables cafeteria managers, for instance, to optimize their food inventory, adjust the quantity of food produced, and utilize the data for more effective menu decisions.

Nuvilab solutions are just as applicable for use within the commercial sector, particularly within hospitality where there is a significant amount of food waste generated on a daily basis. Hospital canteens, nursing homes, schools, colleges, and universities are all similarly affected, and could benefit from the insights Nuvilab's integrated AI food recognition technology and big data analysis brings.

By analyzing not only food waste, but consumption as well, Nuvilab can also take care of diners' personal health. The importance of nutritional data and its impact on overall health and well-being is something that helps Nuvilab cater to the needs of a wide range of demographics. It can deliver tailor-made solutions for different people in different sectors, such as sports organizations, children, or the elderly.

Nuvilab's AI technology is also helping to address the problem of sustainability in the food industry. The company sees the lack of data optimization as a major contributor to food waste, and is using its technology to find data-backed solutions to this and other challenges such as food prices, nutritional insecurity, and carbon emissions.

