Barry's Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Record-Breaking Mega-Classes In Los Angeles

Paying Tribute to its West Hollywood Roots, The Iconic Fitness Brand Will Host 225-Person Barry's Classes

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global fitness brand Barry 's is marking a major milestone by ringing in its 25th anniversary with its largest workout classes to date and birthday celebration featuring a headline performance by superstar DJ Diplo. This celebration represents the incredible cultural impact, significance and longevity of the Barry's brand upon generations of fitness enthusiasts worldwide.

The five West Hollywood mega-classes will take place on October 6th and 7th in a 17,000 square foot studio reimagined as Barry's iconic Red Room. The space will be equipped with Woodway treadmills and floor spots for 225 clients per class. The original-style RUN x LIFT classes will be taught by Barry's fan favorite instructors, along with Barry's Global CEO, Joey Gonzalez.

These mega-classes will also kick off Barry's longest-ever challenge called "25 Years of You" in which clients will complete either 12 or 25 classes over 35 days. The global challenge will also include local community events across studios worldwide.

"Since opening our first studio a quarter of a century ago and planting our stake in the ground as the first-ever HIIT workout, Barry's mission has always been to transform lives worldwide," shares Barry's Global CEO Joey Gonzalez. "We are so proud of the fitness revolution which began in the Red Room and has spread across a global community of loyal and supportive clients who we celebrate today. Without them, we wouldn't be in a position to drive ahead into the next 25 years. We've worked hard, had fun and innovated our hearts out to ensure we show up for our community for many years to come."

The mega-classes are powered by some of the most influential brands today. Upon check-in, clients will fuel up for class with CELSIUS ® Essential Energy, the exclusive lifestyle energy drink sponsor of Barry's 25th Anniversary, and after class they will recover with an immersive well-being experience hydrated by America's #1 Powdered hydration brand, Liquid I.V. featuring other partners such as FACEGYM and Therabody . Dream Hollywood , a luxury hotel in the heart of LA, will serve as Barry's hospitality partner for attendees to relax and recharge. lululemon will be hosting a retail pop-up with customizable products. The night prior, Barry's will host a VIP kickoff party for over 800 celebrities, influencers and tastemakers with a DJ set from Diplo.

Barry's opened its first West Hollywood location in 1998 and catapulted boutique studio classes into the cultural zeitgeist. 25 years later, the brand has grown into a global household name and LGBTQIA+ safe haven with 84 studios across 14 countries, maintaining its status as one of the most renowned and trusted results-driven workouts. The brand has no plans of stopping, with aspirations to double its studio footprint over the next three to five years and launch in new markets domestically and internationally.

Over the next six months, Barry's will open six new studios in the US, four of which are in the SoCal area. This includes Newport Beach, Santa Monica, Studio City and West Hollywood 2.0. The brand will also be opening studios in Scottsdale, and Brooklyn Heights.

ABOUT BARRY'S

Barry's is the original high-energy cardio and strength interval training workout. Having launched in 1998 in Los Angeles it went on to spur a global boutique fitness movement. Since then, it has grown from "The Best Workout in the World," to become not just a fitness leader, but a community and lifestyle with innovative in-studio and digital class modalities, Fuel Bars, retail offerings, and a competitive loyalty program. With 84 studios spanning 14 countries, plus Barry's X – the brand's inaugural digital fitness experience and "Best At-Home Cardio Class" winner in the 2022 Women's Health Fitness Awards – Barry's now brings its global Fit Fam community to its signature Red Room both virtually and physically. Following the success of the original workout, Barry's expanded its class offerings to include: LIFT (a 50-minute class focusing on strength training with monthly benchmarks for attainable goal setting); RIDE (a 50-minute class offering high-intensity interval training style indoor cycling paired with traditional Barry's floor work); and Barry's X, the first-of-its-kind digital fitness community, that features both Live and On-Demand classes, each with Express and Full Length versions. Now a worldwide phenomenon with a cult-like following, Barry's makes working hard and getting strong, fun. For more information, visit www.barrys.com .

