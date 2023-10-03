Ocutrx Technologies, Inc. Appoints Jeff Gilbert as Chief Operating Officer of Subsidiary Spectrum Advanced Manufacturing Technologies, Inc.

Management Addition Will Drive the U.S. Commercialization Strategy for Ocutrx Augmented Reality and Surgical Visualization Medical Devices and Growth at Spectrum

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocutrx Technologies, Inc. , a company advancing medical care and surgery with its augmented and extended reality (AR/XR) and 3D surgical devices, today announced it has hired Jeff Gilbert as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for its subsidiary, Spectrum Advanced Manufacturing Technologies, Inc. , a long-time microelectronics and FDA certified manufacturing facility located in Colorado Springs, CO. Gilbert will be instrumental in streamlining the integration of the two entities and in supporting strategic growth. He will also play a role in the anticipated 2024 U.S. introduction of a novel Ocutrx product, the OcuLenz™, which targets patients with moderate to severe age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

"I am excited to welcome Jeff to the Ocutrx-Spectrum family," said Michael Freeman, CEO of the parent company Ocutrx Technologies. "His significant commercialization and manufacturing experience will be an asset in the year ahead as we align Spectrum's capabilities with Ocutrx's innovations. By seamlessly integrating the two companies, we aim to tap into synergies to elevate our offerings for surgeons and patients. This business combination positions the companies to redefine healthcare connectivity and 3D visualization, enhancing the patient experience and setting transformative standards for medical visualization and interaction."

Acquired by Ocutrx in February of this year, Spectrum AMT is a recognized leader in the field of High-Reliability Circuit Card Assembly and Contract Manufacturing, with over 25 years of industry experience. Spectrum's expertise spans multiple sectors, including Aerospace & Spaceflight, Department of Defense (DoD) and NATO, Medical Devices, NASA, and the Enterprise & Industrial sectors. The company is deeply invested in delivering highly reliable solutions that align with client needs and industry standards.

"Having led a manufacturing company for over a decade, I am excited to join Spectrum because of our shared commitment to quality and innovation. I admire the company's dedication to delivering exceptional manufacturing services and look forward to helping scale operations for strategic growth. The potential of Ocutrx in the realm of medical transformation is evident. Coupled with Spectrum's impressive track record, from NASA's Hubble Telescope missions to key Department of Defense projects, I knew this was the next step in my journey," remarked Mr. Gilbert.

Jeff's career spans over 35 years, during which he held a range of esteemed positions. Starting as Plant Manager, he ascended the ranks to Vice President, eventually moving up to CEO and Chairman of the Board for Hughes Anderson Heat Exchangers Inc. in Oklahoma, a leading manufacturer of shell and tube heat exchangers. Under his leadership, he increased sales by 60% and productivity by 20-30%, lowered overall expenses by 10%, increased the average employee tenure and retention by 15%, and increased average yearly profits by almost 100%.

Spectrum, operating from a 30,000-square-foot main facility in Colorado Springs, CO, has made notable contributions to significant projects. This includes participation in the regulator system for the MK-48 heavyweight torpedo for Barber Nichols for the U.S. Navy, NATO and the Royal Australian Navy, weapon systems for the MH-60 SeaHawk Helicopters in partnership with the U.S. Navy, and a role in Honeybee Robotics' NASA Class B Program, Dragonfly and others. Spectrum's involvement also extends to projects by NASA's Goddard Spaceflight Center, such as the Roman Space Telescope and the futuristic Capture, Containment & Return System (CCRS), and collaboration with Sierra Space Technologies on the Dream Chaser initiative which is the first winged spaceplane. Spectrum also manufactures defense control systems for Lockheed-Martin for the Minute Man missile systems and produces satellite communication electronics for DoD partner, Blue Canyon/Raytheon.

The facility features automation and assembly and is qualified to ANSI/ESD S20.20 standards and MIL-STD-1686 controls, with ESD facility epoxy-coated floors, constant workstation monitoring, and automated environmental and thermal lifecycle and space testing conforming to Class 100,000 temp & humidity, complemented by Class 100 flow-booths. Holding credentials like FDA ISO 13485 registration, ISO 9001:2015 certification, ITAR registration, Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, SMTA membership, NIST 800-171 compliance, and affiliations with IPC and ORI, Spectrum AMT emphasizes its dedication to operational excellence and quality assurance.

Ocutrx continues to redefine medical 3D visualization, showcasing its innovative ORLenz™ AR/XR medical headsets built on the advanced Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ XR2 Platform. Holding 18 USPTO patents, Ocutrx's devices cater to a wide spectrum, from aiding patients with the OcuLenz™ headset for Advanced Macular Degeneration (AMD)—a condition affecting millions in the U.S.—to enhancing surgeons' experiences with superior 3D visualization. This commitment underscores Ocutrx's vision to usher in a new age of 3D visualization and computing for healthcare.

As they merge strengths, the two companies are poised to redefine the landscape of electronics and medical devices. Leveraging the prowess of Ocutrx's AR/XR, 3D Visualization, and AI technologies, they're set to harness the groundbreaking potential of 5G connectivity in AR/XR medical applications for diverse healthcare environments. Meanwhile, Spectrum's dedication remains unchanged: for over 25 years, they've delivered unmatched contract manufacturing services spanning Defense, Spaceflight, Aerospace, and Enterprise.

In unity, their shared vision and commitment promise a transformative future, benefiting industries and improving lives.

About Ocutrx

Ocutrx Technologies, Inc., anchored in the US and Europe, leads in AR/XR and 3D visualization, expanding its horizons across various industries. Founded by Michael and Mitch Freeman, two Emmy Award Winning Inventors of mobile video in the 1990s, the company emerged from a passion to tackle the adversities of Advanced Macular Degeneration. Their groundbreaking OcuLenz™ headset corrects vision for patients with Advanced Macular Degeneration for better vision and life quality. Complementing this, Ocutrx's OR-Bot(tm) 3D Surgical Visualization Theatre is setting new benchmarks in surgical methodologies, offering surgeons unmatched resolution, cinematic quality, and depth precision. While its initial focus is on the ophthalmic sector, Ocutrx envisions catering to multiple patient and surgical arenas. Strengthening its position, Ocutrx recently acquired Spectrum AMT, an FDA-certified manufacturing facility, further bolstering its innovation capacities. Learn more at ocutrextech.com .

About Spectrum

Spectrum Advanced Manufacturing Technologies, Inc. (Spectrum AMT) stands as a prominent leader in High Reliability Circuit Card Assembly and Contract Manufacturing, with over 25 years of industry experience. Serving sectors such as Aerospace, Spaceflight, DoD, Medical Devices, and Enterprise and industrial, Spectrum consistently meets high standards and client expectations. Key collaborations include systems for cryogenic controllers for Iris Technologies, XRT systems for Thermofisher, and lightning detectors for Outdoor Technologies. They also partnered with Aqua Cell for systems inside new IoT Water Meter systems and manufacturer electronics for the Predator UAV cameras on a contract for Teledyne FLIR.

Adhering to principles of precision and "never fail" reliability, Spectrum AMT exemplifies commitment and excellence. Learn more at spectrumamt.com .

