Mathnasium Announces Renewed Franchise Agreement in Vietnam, Set to Double in Size

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathnasium Learning Centers, an internationally known franchise with over 1,100 math-tutoring centers worldwide, announces they have renewed the master franchise agreement in Vietnam with Mr. Phan Tan Nghia for an additional ten years. The renewed agreement confirms a commitment to open an additional 25 centers, solidifying Vietnam as the brand's largest international market.

Mr. Nghia originally joined Mathnasium in 2013, and has since grown his portfolio to 28 locations across Vietnam. As a large, multi-brand developer in the country, and with impressive business acumen, revenue and enrollment numbers are at an all-time high. He's grown his Mathnasium Center's student-base per center to the highest level in the Mathnasium system.

"I am thrilled to announce the renewal of our franchise agreement with Mathnasium Learning Centers in Vietnam for another ten years," said Mr. Pham Tan Nghia. "Our continued relationship exemplifies our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional math education to students across the country. It has been an incredible journey and I am grateful for the opportunity to grow our portfolio even further."

Mathnasium has experienced impressive international growth in 2023, adding two additional countries and growing its global footprint with 11 new international centers opening in the first half of the year, and many more slated to open by the end of the year. With the news of this Vietnam franchise agreement renewal, company leadership projects international development to grow by more than 30% in 2023, compared to the previous year. There continues to be vast growth potential across India, Pakistan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Spain, and several South American countries, among others.

"Our goal is to reach the milestone of opening our 100th overseas location by 2024, and this renewed agreement in Vietnam brings us closer to realizing that vision," said Bob Kaufman, SVP Franchise Operations at Mathnasium. "We are incredibly proud of Mathnasium Vietnam's achievements and look forward to a continued future helping kids in Vietnam. This relationship is a testament to the strength of this brand, and to our shared commitment in providing exceptional math education to students across the country."

Mathnasium Learning Centers specialize in math-only tutoring and are committed to providing the world's best instruction. The goal: meet students where they are and teach children math in a way that makes sense to them. For decades the Mathnasium Method™ has transformed the way kids learn math — building students' understanding of math concepts through personalized instruction and an individualized learning plan — all while producing tremendous results, and helping students achieve their full potential in math and in life.

Mathnasium has experienced a record increase in student enrollments as the spike in supplemental education continues to climb. This paired with its proven 20-year-plus business model has contributed to the brand's long-standing industry success as it continues to expand its global footprint.

The brand's impressive performance has earned multiple awards and recognition, most notably ranking No. 80 in Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2023 Franchise 500® ranking, and No. 1 within the math-tutoring category.

With prime territories available, Mathnasium provides franchisees with comprehensive training and support, including an initial training program, ongoing training, a balanced approach between corporate and locally driven marketing to capture the addressable market, and access to proprietary software tools and resources.

For information about Mathnasium's franchise opportunities, visit — https://mathnasiumfranchise.com/.

About Mathnasium

Mathnasium Learning Centers is North America's leading math-only supplemental education franchise. Since 2002, the Mathnasium Method™ — the result of decades of hands-on instruction and development — has been transforming the lives of children in grades K-12 by offering comprehensive assessments, fully individualized learning plans, and teaching true math comprehension. With more than 1,100 learning centers worldwide in 10 countries, Mathnasium has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's list of top 500 franchises 16 times since 2004. For more information about Mathnasium franchise opportunities, visit https://mathnasiumfranchise.com/.

