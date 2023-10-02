CodeGreen Builds on Industry-leading Portfolio of Critical Building Solutions

Company Announces New Branding and Senior Sustainability Hire



NEW YORK , Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeGreen, an industry-leading building solutions firm, is announcing today an update of its brands together with key senior leadership team appointments in order to better serve its clients. CodeGreen is now the primary brand of the Company's leading portfolio of mission-critical building solution services that partners with clients to make buildings safe, healthy, resilient and sustainable. The Company continues to provide sustainability and decarbonization, building code and zoning, fire protection consulting and inspections, and special inspections services through its four divisions, which will operate under new brand names: CodeGreen Sustainability, CodeGreen Inspections, CodeGreen Fire, and Rizzo-Brookbridge. Additionally, its CodeGreen Sustainability division has named Julia Rogers as President and promoted Christopher Cayten to Head of Strategy.

CodeGreen Solutions (PRNewsfoto/CodeGreen Solutions) (PRNewswire)

CodeGreen expands sustainability offerings to include life safety, building code and zoning expertise.

Across the integrated platform, the Company's deep team of industry experts will continue to provide the same critical services to clients under a simplified brand structure that better reflects the CodeGreen's full suite of sustainability and compliance solutions. Previously the various divisions operated as sister companies going to market with separate brands, and the changes will allow the divisions to better work together to serve clients across a range of services to the built world.

"Our Company has a strong reputation, developed over many years, for its insightful, innovative, and reliable technical expertise in sustainability, regulatory, code compliance, and life-safety services," said Stephen Rizzo, CEO of CodeGreen. "The new CodeGreen platform brand communicates our unique ability to help our clients make buildings safe, healthy, resilient and sustainable", added Rizzo. "On a day-to-day basis, things will be business as usual, but going forward our clients will have better access to our complete service offering."

The diversified CodeGreen platform was established through the combination of a group of specialized, established advisory and inspection businesses supported by Victor Capital, a New York- and Florida-based financial partner that invested in the platform in 2019. The Company's four divisions and new brand names include:

Rizzo-Brookbridge , a leading code and zoning compliance consultant, will be the new brand name for The Rizzo Group, Brookbridge Consulting Services, and Valente Associates.

CodeGreen Sustainability , a leading sustainability and decarbonization consultant, will be the new brand name for CodeGreen Solutions, SEQUIL Systems, and Encompass Energy.

CodeGreen Fire will be the new brand name for Banksia Fire & Resilience LLC, a fire protection and life safety consultancy founded in 2021.

CodeGreen Inspections will be the new brand name for United Building Sciences Limited (UBSL), a special inspections company founded in 2011.

Advancing CodeGreen Sustainability

CodeGreen Sustainability will continue to build upon its expertise, providing building owners, investors and developers with portfolio and building level strategies for decarbonizing and achieving sustainability and ESG commitments.

"Decarbonization is at a pivotal point, and we are helping building and portfolio owners to take a comprehensive view of their real estate as part of their strategic vision," said Rogers. "CodeGreen Sustainability is the best solution because we pair a dynamic understanding of the lifecycle of real estate with years of expertise in planning, designing, engineering and operationalizing the sustainability solutions that asset owners demand."

Julia joined CodeGreen Sustainability from Meta (formerly Facebook) where she served as Head of Operational Planning. She was responsible for leading global sustainability, and financial and workforce planning for the company's 170+ offices. Prior to Meta, Julia held sustainability and engineering roles at WSP, Vanderweil Engineers, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She earned a bachelor's degree in environmental science and history from Bowdoin College, and a master's degree in environmental planning and engineering from Tufts University.

Chris is a well-recognized name in sustainability consulting, architecture, and development. Since joining CodeGreen Sustainability in 2009, he has been working with private and public sector leaders to improve building sustainability and design and implement energy efficiency programs for some of the largest commercial real estate portfolios in the country. Chris earned bachelor's and master's degrees in architecture from Yale University. He is the current chair of the BOMA-NY Energy and Sustainability Committee and serves on the board of the New York City Energy Consumers Council and the REBNY Sustainability Committee.

About the CodeGreen Platform

CodeGreen is an industry-leading building solutions firm partnering with clients to make buildings safe, healthy, resilient and sustainable. With a full spectrum of services, CodeGreen brings extensive expertise in sustainability and decarbonization, building code and zoning, and life safety inspections. CodeGreen serves customers through four divisions: CodeGreen Sustainability, CodeGreen Inspections, CodeGreen Fire, and Rizzo-Brookbridge. For more information, please visit www.codegreen.com

Contact: Andrew Dimitriou, andrewd@rizzobb.com

