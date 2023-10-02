BATH & BODY WORKS RALLIES CUSTOMERS TO SHARE WHAT MAKES THEM FEEL LUMINOUS

Celebrating largest-ever holiday fragrance launch with social sharing campaign and first-ever TikTok filter

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant, rich and luxe are three words Bath & Body Works customers are using to describe its newest fragrance, Luminous, which officially launches in stores nationwide and online today. According to a Bath & Body Works survey, 77% of consumers love getting complimented on the scent they wear though 83% say they wear a fragrance for themselves rather than to impress others. So, for the launch of Luminous, the retailer is tapping into the power of fragrance and calling for customers to "share their shine" and show how this new fragrance makes them feel luminous from the inside out.

We're excited to meet customers where they are through a social-first campaign

With a purpose to make the world a brighter, happier place through the power of fragrance, Bath & Body Works is encouraging customers to let their radiance shine with its 'Share Your Shine' campaign. By using #ShareYourShine and tagging @bathandbodyworks, customers can share how the fragrance makes them feel luminous. To encourage even more engagement, the retailer is introducing its first ever branded effect on TikTok with a randomizer effect that reveals what makes the user feel luminous.

"Our customers view scent and fragrance as part of their identity, so by bringing an elevated yet accessible product to a passionate community, we have all the makings of a sharing and engagement campaign that celebrates our customers and is anchored in empowerment," said Jamie Sohosky, Chief Marketing Officer at Bath & Body Works. "We're excited to meet customers where they are through a social-first campaign packed with innovative product storytelling, influencer collaborations and our first-ever TikTok effect that brings the immersive and radiant experience to life for that highly-engaged TikTok user."

As the newest addition to Bath & Body Works' prestigious and extensive fine fragrance portfolio, Luminous was created to celebrate the holiday season and beyond — to make every day and night feel like a special occasion. The renowned fragrance retailer, who collaborates with world-class perfumers, partnered with master perfumer, David Apel, to bring the inspiration to life through the creation of the fragrance.

"For me, Luminous is a joyful celebration of modern femininity. The fragrance is brilliant yet sensual and exquisitely nuanced with an air of addiction," said David Apel, Senior Perfumer at Symrise. "The ingredients selected were very intentional — I wanted to give the fragrance a multidimensional signature with warmth, levity, elegance and most importantly, power and trail. Luminous moves with you and is a manifestation of what inspires you to live authentically and fully."

Luminous blends three luxe fragrance notes for a rich decadence, warmth and sweetness. Ruby currant is a new and on-trend take on the dark red berry note; gilded iris is an in-demand luxurious ingredient; and praline amber provides a warm, gourmand note of the fragrance that leaves a lasting trail.

As Bath & Body Works' largest holiday fragrance launch ever, Luminous is available in 30 products ranging from $1.95 to $59.95, making it an affordable luxury for many. Customers will find new and innovative products like a Dual-Ended Perfume Rollerball and Lip Gloss in addition to products the brand is known for like Eau de Parfum, Moisturizing Body Wash and Body Cream. The luxurious fragrance with on-trend, vanity-worthy packaging is perfect for those starting their gift shopping or those looking to refresh their fragrance for the season.

Shop Luminous in Bath & Body Works stores nationwide and online now at www.bathandbodyworks.com.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,820 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 440 international franchised locations to an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com.

Radiant, rich and luxe are three words Bath & Body Works customers are using to describe its newest fragrance, Luminous, which officially launches in stores nationwide and online today.

As the newest addition to Bath & Body Works' prestigious and extensive fine fragrance portfolio, Luminous was created to celebrate the holiday season and beyond — to make every day and night feel like a special occasion.

As Bath & Body Works' largest holiday fragrance launch ever, Luminous is available in 30 products ranging from $1.95 to $59.95, making it an affordable luxury for many.

