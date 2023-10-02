Barchart Announces Barchart Impact: Connecting Clients with Millions of Investors

CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart is proud to announce the release of Barchart Impact , a new media syndication offering that connects clients with millions of investors on barchart.com and hundreds of sites that are part of Barchart's syndication network. Through Barchart Impact, clients can build brand awareness, improve SEO visibility, promote products, generate leads, and attract new investors.

Services offered through Barchart Impact include:

Sponsored Content: Reach millions of investors on barchart.com and through our partner network

Premium Placement : Guarantee your content reaches a minimum number of pageviews in a native and engaging format

Syndication & SEO: Leverage our 300+ syndication outlets for content syndication - driving visibility and improving your SEO

Dedicated Emails: Send targeted emails to Barchart's extensive email list of over 300,000 investors and traders

Content Services: Let our skilled writers craft compelling sponsored content to connect with your target audience

Social Media: Feature your content to over 110,000 subscribers across Barchart's social media platforms

Newsletters: Receive prime visibility with your brand at the top of Barchart Newsletters

Who uses Barchart Impact? Current clients include investor relations firms, public relations firms, small-cap companies, global exchanges, ETF & fund issuers, and brokers & trading platforms.

"We are thrilled to introduce Barchart Impact, a comprehensive and customizable media services offering that empowers clients to strategically connect with Barchart's audience of millions of investors across barchart.com and through our syndication network," said Matt Grossman, Director of Content Services at Barchart. "Our goal with Barchart Impact is to provide tools for clients to enhance brand presence and reach their target audience."

To get started with Barchart Impact, contact us at impact@barchart.com or visit barchart.com/impact for more information.

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

