FDA Roundup: September 29, 2023

On Thursday, the FDA issued a Warning Letter to Infinant Health, Inc. (formerly Evolve Biosystems) for its product, Evivo with MCT Oil, a product the company refers to as a probiotic and which containssubsp.EVC001 bacteria. The company markets the product for use in infants aged 0 to 36 months. Based on intended uses on the company's website and Evivo with MCT Oil Product Information sheet, the product is an unapproved new drug and unlicensed biological product which was introduced or delivered for introduction into interstate commerce in violation of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) and Public Health Service Act. The product is also an adulterated food under the FD&C Act, because when intended for consumption by preterm infants, the use ofsubsp.EVC001 is an unsafe food additive. Additional details may be found in the Warning Letter