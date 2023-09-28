Together with Siemens Healthineers, Varian Demonstrates Commitment to Embracing Innovation and Enhancing Outcomes at ASTRO 2023

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, is showcasing technologies that reflect its continued commitment to embracing innovation and enhancing outcomes for cancer patients at this year's 2023 American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) annual meeting, taking place from October 1-4 in San Diego, California.

Cancer care is complex, and providers worldwide are forced to navigate the challenges of fragmented healthcare delivery systems. As a Siemens Healthineers company, Varian is building on its legacy as a radiotherapy leader and evolving to enable comprehensive cancer care by providing innovative, increasingly integrated solutions.

"Radiotherapy is a vital part of most cancer patients' treatment and, thanks to the collaboration and input Varian users have provided, our technology has advanced significantly over the past couple of decades," said Arthur Kaindl, Head of Varian. "At Varian, we see tremendous opportunities to build on our leadership in radiotherapy and advance our mission to help create a world without fear of cancer. We are confident that our continued investment in innovation along the entire cancer care continuum will allow providers to treat more patients in need, more efficiently, earlier in their cancer journey – ultimately, creating the opportunity to enhance outcomes for patients around the world."

The solutions Varian will be highlighting at ASTRO support the company's commitment to embracing innovation and enhancing outcomes by:

Connecting the power of imaging

By joining forces with Siemens Healthineers, a global leader in imaging, Varian is working to expand its imaging capabilities to provide solutions with improved accuracy and quality. Examples that will be showcased at ASTRO include:

The HyperSight imaging solution, available on Ethos and Halcyon radiotherapy systems, is now pending FDA 510(k) clearance for use on the TrueBeam and Edge radiotherapy systems. HyperSight imaging is the next generation of in-room imaging, providing users access to better image quality, more precise images with greater contrast, and speed with shorter image acquisition time, compared to Varian's conventional linear-accelerator based imaging systems.

Ethos therapy combines the innovations of adaptive therapy with the flexibility to perform conventional radiotherapy treatments on a single linac . The latest release* provides dose calculation on high-quality CBCT imaging when used with the HyperSight imaging option, extended AI segmentation for both offline and online workflows, as well as enhanced communication with ARIA OIS .

The MAGNETOM Free.Max RT Edition * is the latest addition to the Siemens Healthineers Magnetic Resonance (MR) imaging portfolio for radiation therapy – the key to personalized RT . With the MAGNETOM Free.Max RT Edition, customers gain access to MR imaging capabilities at a lower total cost of ownership than traditional MR systems while benefiting from excellent soft tissue contrast allowing to visualize the relevant anatomical details.

Unlocking the power of software

Varian is pioneering integrated software solutions to reduce redundancies and streamline workflows to unify patient care pathways and ultimately improve outcomes. Key portfolio highlights include:

ARIA has been reimagined to unify the management of oncology for all. Varian will be unveiling the next-generation oncology information system at ASTRO, which is designed to unify data, diverse resources, and expertise across oncology disciplines to empower care teams with a more holistic understanding of their patients and gain deeper insights to deliver more personalized care.

Eclipse treatment planning system, which is seamlessly integrated with ARIA, builds on over two decades of innovation with the latest software release. Advances in leaf modeling and automation are designed to improve conformity, accuracy, and efficiency for even the most complex treatment planning. Enhanced leaf modeling introduces a new level of precision and leverages the full power of graphics processing units (GPUs) to expedite treatment planning workflows.

Advancing evidence-based medicine

By investing in evidence generation, Varian is working to advance the standard of care. Varian's commitment to improving patient outcomes and enhancing quality of life continues to be reinforced by the many oral, panel, and poster presentations to be given at ASTRO that build on new and existing clinical evidence across several treatment areas.

Throughout the conference, experts will provide one-on-one product demonstrations at the Varian booth as well as host a User Meeting event the day before the Annual Meeting officially begins.

*FDA 510(k) pending. Not available for sale in all markets.

About Varian

At Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 75 years, Varian has developed, built, and delivered innovative technologies and solutions that help care providers around the globe treat millions of patients each year. Today, as a Siemens Healthineers company, we support every step of the cancer care journey – from screening to survivorship. From advanced imaging and radiation therapy, to comprehensive software and services, to interventional radiology, we are harnessing the power of our perspective while also pursuing clinical research to create a more efficient, and more personalized care pathway.

