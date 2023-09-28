Ivy Rehab Network Celebrates 20 Years of Exceptional Care and Clinical Excellence

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab Network, a renowned provider of physical, occupational, speech, and ABA therapy services, celebrates its 20th anniversary with a resounding commitment to clinical excellence and a heartfelt dedication to being "All About the People."

Since its establishment in 2003, Ivy has been unwavering in its mission to advancing the therapy landscape, with a focus on pediatric and orthopedic services. The organization's enduring commitment to its core values has propelled it into a nationally recognized network, spanning 550 locations across 15 states.

Ivy's success story is firmly rooted in its relentless pursuit of clinical excellence. The organization has consistently delivered optimal results for patients of all ages through evidence-based therapies. Ivy's highly skilled and empathetic therapists provide personalized care tailored to everyone's unique needs, with a focus on supporting individuals in their journey to improved well-being and enhancing their quality of life.

A cornerstone of Ivy's success lies in its dedication to the continuous education and empowerment of clinicians. The organization cultivates a culture of perpetual learning, innovation, and growth, offering ongoing clinical and professional development opportunities. This dedication to nurturing talent within the network equips clinicians with the latest techniques and knowledge, ensuring the highest standard of care.

Michael Rucker, CEO of Ivy Rehab Network, commented, "Our 20th anniversary is a profound milestone for Ivy. We take immense pride in the transformative impact we've had on the lives of our patients and clinicians. Our dedication to clinical excellence and continuous improvement remains unwavering as we continue to provide exceptional care to every patient we treat."

Over its 20-year journey, the Ivy team has touched the lives of countless individuals and families, forging enduring connections within the communities it serves. The organization has earned its reputation as a trusted healthcare partner through its unwavering commitment to a patient-centric approach.

As Ivy Rehab Network joyfully celebrates its 20th anniversary, it reaffirms its commitment to delivering outstanding therapy services. Ivy remains dedicated to investing in the growth and development of its clinicians and actively embracing technological advancements that enhance patient care. With optimism, Ivy Rehab Network looks toward the future, eager to continue expanding its network and positively influencing even more lives.

Established in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a renowned network of outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics across the United States. Comprising several brands dedicated to exceptional care, Ivy Rehab is supported by Waud Capital Partners, a prominent middle-market private equity firm, as it continues to strategically expand its network by investing in new partners who share its mission, vision, and values, and prioritize a culture that is "All About the People."

