Automated software testing company TheTestMart names Scott Boedigheimer as Chief Revenue Officer

MIAMI, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TheTestMart, an automated software testing company using novel AI-powered applications to dramatically reduce the time and complexity associated with the functional testing of complex systems, announces new Chief Revenue Officer Scott Boedigheimer. Boedigheimer is a seasoned business leader with a track record for accelerating revenue growth. "We are thrilled to have Scott join our team. Scott has robust experience in selling complex software products and scaling high-achieving sales teams. His deep knowledge within the Microsoft Partner ecosystem and vast relationships add new bench strength to the team," says James Farrier, Founder and CEO of TheTestMart.

Scott Boedigheimer, seasoned business leader recognized for his track record in accelerating revenue growth, is appointed Chief Revenue Officer for TheTestMart. (PRNewswire)

"I'm delighted to join this team and help customers save time and effort on testing cloud apps with our novel solution."

As Chief Revenue Officer, Boedigheimer oversees all revenue-generating activities. He is responsible for developing go-to-market strategies, managing sales channels and partnerships, and building revenue growth through brand differentiation and customer value.

"I'm delighted to join this team and help customers save time and effort on testing their cloud applications with our innovative solution. Many customers struggle to keep current with their cloud applications' frequent updates and releases, especially if they are still relying on antiquated manual testing. TheTestMart simplifies the testing process while minimizing the risk for customers, and advances testing exponentially beyond manual testing. Even other automated testing options cannot come close to matching the functionality and ease that are inherent in TheTestMart solution," says Boedigheimer.

"This is an amazing time at TheTestMart. We have developed the first completely automated testing solution for complex system-of-record software products like Microsoft Dynamics 365. Our solution automates test creation and takes care of updating the tests for each new software release, reducing the effort and cost for each customer significantly. Scott's connections in the Microsoft market with customers, partners, and Microsoft employees will help us gain traction faster," added Farrier.

Prior to TheTestMart, Boedigheimer was Vice President of Business Development at Artic Information Technology. As an executive leadership team member, he drove revenue growth by clarifying the company's key market and ideal client profiles and getting everyone aligned on the best markets and clients to pursue. Boedigheimer also held leadership positions at Avanade, Stoneridge Software, and other B2B business solution firms.

About TheTestMart

TheTestMart is an AI-powered automated testing solution that is fundamentally changing the way businesses test and maintain their ERP business solutions. The company's smart application enables businesses to access predefined library scripts, recommend test scripts and rapidly develop code via Smart Recorder in advance of pending software updates. This novel solution reduces the time and cost associated with testing by 10x relative to other automation solutions on the market. TheTestMart's first automated testing solution targets the multi-billion-dollar market Microsoft Dynamics 365 with plans underway to expand into other complex system-of-record products.

Media Contact: Jenny Bourbiel, jbourbiel@bridgewestgroup.com

TheTestMart is an AI-powered automated testing solution that is fundamentally changing the way businesses test and maintain their ERP business solutions. The company’s smart application enables businesses to access predefined library scripts, recommend test scripts and rapidly develop code via Smart Recorder in advance of pending software updates. This novel solution reduces the time and cost associated with testing by 10x relative to other automation solutions on the market. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TheTestMart