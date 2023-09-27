Talos Energy Completes Mexico Transaction with Grupo Carso

HOUSTON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos" or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO) and its Mexican subsidiary ("Talos Mexico") today announced the closing of the sale of a 49.9% interest in Talos Mexico to Zamajal, S. A. de C.V., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Grupo Carso ("Carso"), a company controlled by the family of the Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim.

As consideration for the sale, Talos received $74.85 million in cash at closing, with an additional $49.90 million due upon first production, for an aggregate price of $124.75 million. Talos Mexico, now owned 50.1% by Talos Energy and 49.9% by Carso, holds a 17.4% interest in the Zama field. Talos will remain the controlling shareholder of Talos Mexico.

In June 2023, Mexico's Comisión Nacional de Hidrocarburos ("CNH") approved the Zama Unit Development Plan. Talos is working with the Zama Unit's Integrated Project Team to progress the front-end engineering and design and other workstreams required to reach a Final Investment Decision ("FID"). Talos will co-lead the planning, drilling, construction, and completion of all Zama wells and the planning, execution, and delivery of Zama's offshore infrastructure.

Talos President and Chief Executive Officer Timothy S. Duncan commented: "We are excited to partner with Carso on Zama, one of the largest global shallow water oil discoveries in recent years. We expect that Talos's strong operational track record combined with Carso's critical local presence and global commercial reputation will enable us to further advance Zama toward FID and first production."

ABOUT TALOS ENERGY

Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) is a technically driven independent exploration and production company focused on safely and efficiently maximizing long-term value through its operations, currently in the United States and offshore Mexico, both upstream through oil and gas exploration and production and downstream through the development of future carbon capture and storage opportunities. As one of the Gulf of Mexico's largest public independent producers, we leverage decades of technical and offshore operational expertise towards the acquisition, exploration and development of assets in key geological trends that are present in many offshore basins around the world. With a focus on environmental stewardship, we are also utilizing our expertise to explore opportunities to reduce industrial emissions through our carbon capture and storage initiatives along the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. For more information, visit www.talosenergy.com .

