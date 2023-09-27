JULIUS MEINL PARTNERS WITH SAWA WORLD TO HELP ENRICH LIVELIHOODS OF COFFEE FARMERS

VIENNA, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This World Coffee Day, Viennese coffee roaster Julius Meinl is launching an initiative as part of its The Originals line to help empower coffee farmers in Uganda.

Hospitality industry invited to join Julius Meinl in World Coffee Day initiative to help empower generations of coffee farmers (PRNewswire)

The initiative which builds on the success of its Generations Program, aims to help coffee farmers enrich productivity, invest in growing greater quality beans, and spot opportunities to diversify their incomes.

Since 2018, it has been fundamental to Julius Meinl achieving its ambition of providing training that is designed to enact on-the-ground change and improve the lives of the farmers it works with in Colombia. Now the premium coffee roaster is supporting 100 more farmers, this time in Uganda's Lwengo District. This is in addition to the 200 Colombian farmers who are already in line for support between now and 2025 - focusing on regenerative agriculture and low carbon production.

To ensure the farmers' individual training needs are met, Julius Meinl has partnered with Ugandan non-profit organisation, Sawa World. The programme will entail a needs assessment to identify which skills will add the most value, followed by a series of workshops focusing on sensitization, marketing, business management and how to secure start-up capital.

With the initiative seeking to "make a difference, one cup at a time," Julius Meinl is donating 10 extra hours of training on behalf of every partner serving Generations Program blends.

Carina Needham, Julius Meinl's Director of Sustainability, said: "Our goal is not only to create delicious, memorable coffee moments, but to do our bit to protect the planet and act responsibly for future generations.

"With Sawa World, we can create transformative community-level projects and make a difference to the livelihoods of coffee farmers. Supporting coffee-growing communities is essential, especially given the social, economic and environmental challenges they may face, from unpredictable incomes to climate crisis."

Sheila Ampumuza, Country Director at Sawa World, added: "We are delighted to be working with Julius Meinl in supporting their efforts to cultivate sustainable growth. The Generations Program is a fantastic initiative which is already making an impact on the livelihoods of coffee farmers elsewhere."

With World Coffee Day being celebrated on 1st October 2023, the initiative will run throughout September and until 31st October, where Julius Meinl will be offering a sting of promotions for partners who choose The Originals blends.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183511/Julius_Meinl.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1687261/3992016/Julius_Meinl_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/Julius Meinl) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Julius Meinl