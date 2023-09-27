Breakout EDU Announces Breakout+, a New Immersive Learning Experience

Innovative games aim to heighten curiosity and amplify student engagement

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakout EDU , a leading innovator in interdisciplinary educational games for K12 classrooms, has announced the launch of Breakout+, an immersive learning experience designed to bring the power of adventure-based games to the traditional learning landscape. This new resource provides students with an engaging and interactive way to develop critical life skills while still mastering key academic concepts.

Breakout+ is helping to shape tomorrow's leaders in today's classrooms, one exciting adventure at a time.

Breakout EDU provides educators with a new dimension of educational gaming. Students are challenged to collaborate on digital and hands-on activities similar to escape rooms. Successful completion requires the use of 21st century skills (critical thinking, collaboration, creativity, and communication) all while also applying content knowledge.

Breakout+ is part of Breakout EDU's larger strategic plan to expand its offerings of creative, easy-to-use educational options for teachers to infuse into their lessons. Educators can expect to continue providing students with real-life, engaging ways to apply their learning they've come to expect and appreciate from Breakout EDU.

"We believe in transforming education through experiences that unlock the love of learning for all students," said Adam Bellow, CEO of Breakout EDU. "Breakout+ is yet another way we provide classrooms with gateways to develop critical 21st century skills. We're helping to shape tomorrow's leaders in today's classrooms, one exciting adventure at a time."

With Breakout+, students are recipients of rich storytelling complete with sound effects, music, and narration that invite them to apply their knowledge in an interactive digital environment modeled after point-and-click adventure games they already love. The first game available challenges students to use their knowledge of place value, volume, reading comprehension, scientific principles like buoyancy, and much more to successfully escape from a perplexing ancient Egyptian pyramid. This self-guided and/or collaborative tour of an open world empowers students to learn and explore at their own pace, creatively approach content, further develop executive function, and practice perseverance.

Breakout+ games will be released each month during this school year on a rolling basis to subscription holders and as part of a growing library of games available for schools and districts. For a demo of Breakout+, visit www.BreakoutPlus.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Breakout EDU