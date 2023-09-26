Titan Cloud Acquires Leighton O'Brien to Lead the Global Fuel Software Industry

Software leaders united by shared Fuel Asset Optimization strategy to deliver enhanced customer value and fast ROI

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan Cloud, a leading Fuel Asset Optimization software platform, today announced its acquisition of global fuel analytics software and field technologies provider Leighton O'Brien, in a move that positions Titan Cloud as a global leader in the downstream fuel software market.

The acquisition sees Titan Cloud and Leighton O'Brien combining their expertise in environmental compliance, site maintenance and fuel management solutions. Through the acquisition, Titan Cloud will accelerate its global growth and expand its footprint into six continents and 43 countries, adding 20,000 sites to its fuel monitoring capabilities to deliver faster ROI and streamlined experiences at over 85,000 gasoline stations worldwide.

"Titan Cloud is committed to connecting people, equipment, and facilities to maximize operational efficiency and reduce the environmental impact of every fueling facility on the planet. With this acquisition, we will accelerate our global growth, extend our product portfolio, and expedite our Fuel Asset Optimization roadmap," said David Freese, CEO and Chief Product Officer of Titan Cloud. "Moreover, customers will benefit from the industry's best and most complete Fuel Asset Optimization platform for operational scale, performance, and ROI."

Together, the two companies will extend their Fuel Asset Optimization strategy to deliver:

Most comprehensive product offering in compliance, maintenance, and fuel management, backed by Titan Cloud's proven, resilient, and scalable platform, which is trusted by the biggest brands in fuel and convenience.

Enterprise software to automate, create efficiencies, and take proactive measures across fuel systems.

Accelerated product roadmap that will integrate, enhance, and drive better products and user experience.

Greater depth of expertise to better serve the current and future needs of their customers.

Chris Cooper, CEO of Leighton O'Brien, joins Titan Cloud as the new President of International to lead global expansion serving fuel retailers, fleet operators, and service providers across both established and emerging markets.

"We're excited to unlock the next stage of growth by leveraging our complementary strengths to deliver the best solutions on the market – creating more value for our customers and opportunities for our employees," said Mr. Cooper. "Titan's deep product portfolio, robust platform, and financial backing, combined with our global footprint, rich wetstock IP, and decades of experience, strengthen our collective position and provide the operating scale needed to serve our growing international customer base."

"The combination of Titan and Leighton O'Brien marks a strategic milestone in Titan Cloud's path toward building a world-leading Fuel Asset Optimization platform," added Mayur Desai, Managing Director at Charlesbank Capital Partners. "We are incredibly excited about the potential of this partnership and look forward to supporting Titan in its next phase of growth."

JMP Securities, A Citizens Company, served as exclusive financial advisor to Leighton O'Brien.

Titan Cloud at 2023 NACS Show

Titan Cloud is proud to support the 2023 NACS Show in Atlanta, GA, the only global event dedicated to all things Convenience. Visit Titan Cloud at booth 3947 in the Technology showcase to learn more about Fuel Asset Optimization.

About Titan Cloud

Titan Cloud provides an industry-leading Fuel Asset Optimization software platform to help customers effectively manage environmental compliance risk, reduce maintenance costs, and increase revenue. Entrusted by a customer base that includes the biggest names in the retail petroleum industry and commercial fleet market, Titan's software platform currently monitors 50% of all U.S. consumer gasoline throughput and covers more than 85,000 facilities. Working with this extensive network enables Titan to provide its customers with compelling data and analytics that they can use to manage risk and fuel profit. Launched in 2012, the company is headquartered near Nashville, Tennessee. Learn more at www.titancloud.com.

About Leighton O'Brien

Leighton O'Brien has 28 years' experience providing fuel software analytics and field technologies to petroleum retail networks and commercial fuel users to monitor, test, clean and optimize their fuel system assets. Our product portfolio includes real time wetstock management, ATG alarm management, fuel forecasting, UST compliance testing and tank cleaning and fuel restoration. Our certified solutions provide the industry's most accurate leak detection, minimize fuel losses, improve product quality, lower operational cost, enhance profitability and prolong asset lifespan. We operate in 34 countries through more than 80 Licensed Service Partners.

About Charlesbank Capital Partners

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private investment firm with approximately $15 billion of capital raised since inception. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital financings and also engages in opportunistic credit and technology investments. The firm seeks to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit www.charlesbank.com.

