Samyang Foods Extends Global Reach With Korean Pasta Brand Tangle

Tangle Bulgogi Alfredo Tangluccine released as brand's first product

Korean-inspired brand Tangle to pioneer K-Pasta market exclusively abroad

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean F&B brand Samyang Foods unveiled Tangle, an overseas air dried pasta brand exclusively available abroad. The brand launched its first product, Tangle Bulgogi Alfredo Tangluccine, an instant pasta with flavors inspired by traditional Korean flavors.

The premium air dried noodles, born at the new factory in Miryang, Korea, are a result of a long period of boiling, followed by a long period of low-temperature drying to achieve bouncy textures similar to hand-pulled noodles. The name "Tangluccine" combines "tangle," meaning bouncy in Korean, with "fettuccine," referring to the flat, wide noodles. Along with the name, Tangle's unique differentiated brand design has been awarded the 2023 Good Design Award in the area of Brand Design.

Tangle Bulgogi Alfredo Tangluccine is an accessible approach for American consumers, adding the distinct Korean flavor of Bulgogi to the already familiar Alfredo sauce. The sauce for this Korean pasta adds a savory and sweet touch to create a distinct flavor that is unique to the brand. The newly launched product offers a Korean twist to everyday pasta, offering air dried noodles that's easy to enjoy even for those unfamiliar with Korean cuisine.

With a convenient one-pot cooking method, the air dried noodles, along with all the contents of the package, are able to be cooked in one pot without having to drain the water.

The new Tangle Bulgogi Alfredo Tangluccine has been released in U.S. and Canada, with plans to extend availability to Europe, Oceania, the Middle East, and Asia in the future. In order to better deliver information about this premium Korean pasta brand, Samyang Foods has established a brand site. Product information and Tangle recipes can be accessed via QR code on the product package.

Through Tangle, Samyang Foods hopes to sustainably expand its Korean pasta products, creating and leading this new K-pasta market.

About Samyang Foods Co., Ltd.: Samyang Foods Co., Ltd. is the Korean food brand behind Korea's first instant ramen noodles. Focusing on quality, taste, and natural ingredients, the company's latest claim to fame is its fiery Buldak ramen. Through the viral Buldak challenge on social media, the company has garnered global attention especially among Gen Z audiences. Through Tangle, Samyang Foods looks to pioneer a market for K-pasta, spreading Korean flavor among global communities.

