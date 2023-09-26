Mango TV's Reality Show Call Me By Fire 3 Goes Viral, More International Artists Seeking to Perform in China

CHANGSHA, China, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The third season of Mango TV's singing reality television show Call Me By Fire 3 was successfully launched on August 25, 2023. With singers, actors, and artists from different countries and regions competing on the same stage, the multicultural show is a musical festival that highlights the charm of Chinese pop music. It has also uncovered a growing trend of international artists using performances in China as a springboard for their careers.

(PRNewswire)

Since its launch, Call Me By Fire has garnered over 7.5 million views on YouTube as of September 1, with many YouTube influencers posting reaction videos lauding the show's stage design and the outstanding performance of the artists. This not only proves the high quality of the program itself, but also highlights the importance of cross-cultural communication.

This season of Call Me By Fire invited 32 artists from China, Malaysia, Thailand, and the United States, including actor Lu Yi from China, Nicholas Teo from Malaysia, and actor Jeff Worakamon Satur from Thailand. The multicultural aspect gives the show a more international flavor, offering audiences the opportunity for a deeper understanding of the musical and artistic styles from various countries worldwide, leading Jeff Luo to comment after seeing Ma Xiaolong perform a Chinese modern dance called My Beauty, "It touched me so much that I've been moved to tears."

In addition to their musical talents, this season's guests share many touching stories of the difficulties they have overcome in their lives and whom all unreservedly showcase themselves on stage. Asian pop icon Jimmy Lin has survived car accidents, lost over ten kilograms in weight, and even overcome having nails embedded in his arms.

With the continuous innovation of Mango TV variety shows, Call Me By Fire 3 provides a brand new musical feast for global audiences while indicating the development of the music industry in China and showcasing the influence of Chinese pop music.

Watch the third season of "Call Me By Fire" exclusively on Mango TV: https://www.mgtv.com/b/571604/19659376.html?fpa=1871&fpos=&lastp=ch_home

About Mango TV

Mango TV is an Internet video platform of Hunan Broadcasting System. Its International APP covers more than 195 countries and regions all over the world, with over 130 million downloads, playing an important part in the export of Chinese culture globally.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mango TV