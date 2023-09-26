Goodnight Midstream Announces New President and Chief Operating Officer

DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodnight Midstream LLC ("Goodnight"), a portfolio company of Tailwater Capital LLC ("Tailwater") and leading provider of produced water handling services in Permian Basin, Bakken, and Eagle Ford, today announced Matthew Osborn will serve as the company's President and Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Goodnight Midstream. (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to have Matt join our team and look forward to the leadership he will bring to our company," said Grant Adams, Goodnight Midstream CEO. "He brings an impressive track record of leadership, engineering, and operating assets in a safe and reliable manner. I'm confident Matt's expertise and vision will be instrumental in driving our operational excellence and propelling Goodnight to new heights."

In this role, Osborn will help lead the vision and culture of Goodnight alongside CEO Grant Adams. With more than two decades of experience in operations and engineering and more than 10 years in senior leadership roles, his expertise in project execution and driving customer-focused solutions is expected to make an immediate impact at Goodnight.

"I am very excited to take on this new challenge and uphold a culture of excellence," Osborn said. "We look forward to building on Goodnight's solid foundation for best-in-class service and will strive to expand our asset footprint and service offerings to provide the most reliable and comprehensive solutions for our blue-chip customer base."

Osborn previously served as President and COO for Align Midstream Partners I and II, LLC in Dallas. Under his leadership, he helped grow and successfully monetize both companies. Most recently, Osborn served as entrepreneur-in-residence at Tailwater Innovation Partners working with Tailwater Capital in evaluating new investment opportunities and was responsible for providing technical, operational, and budgeting expertise.

A veteran of the United States Navy, Osborn is a graduate of the Naval Nuclear Power Program and served as a nuclear submarine officer, onboard USS Memphis (SSN-691). He received a Master of Engineering Management from Old Dominion University Batten College of Engineering and Technology, a Master of Business Administration from The University of Oklahoma Price School of Business, and his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Texas A&M University.

About Goodnight Midstream

Goodnight Midstream builds and operates produced water infrastructure for oil and gas producers. The Company owns and operates an extensive network of water gathering pipelines and saltwater disposal wells focused on gathering, transporting, reusing and disposing of produced saltwater for its customers. Goodnight's midstream approach minimizes environmental impact and improves health and safety while lowering lease operating expenses and improving reliability for its customers. Goodnight operates in the most active basins in the United States with significant positions in the Permian Basin, Bakken and Eagle Ford shales. For more information, please visit www.goodnightmidstream.com .

About Tailwater Capital

Dallas-based Tailwater Capital is an energy and growth infrastructure private equity firm with a well-established track record of working constructively with proven management teams to deliver value-added solutions. Tailwater has raised more than $4.5 billion in committed capital since inception and the team has executed more than 100 transactions representing over $23 billion in value. For more information, please visit www.tailwatercapital.com .

