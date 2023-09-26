Baidu World 2023 Returns to In-Person Format, Unveiling Innovations in AI-Native Applications and Foundation Models

BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, is set to host its annual flagship technology conference, Baidu World, at Beijing Shougang Park on October 17th. This year, the event marks a thrilling return to an offline format after four years, featuring a wealth of real-world demos and experiences.

After revealing the company's ambitious plan to reconstruct all its products with AI-native thinking, Baidu World 2023 will revolve around the theme "Prompt the World." The company will unveil multiple AI-native applications, present the latest advances in foundation models, and offer valuable insights on seizing new opportunities through AI-native thinking in collaboration with enterprises, users, and partners.

The event will begin with a keynote speech from Robin Li, Co-founder, Chairman, and CEO of Baidu, presenting hands-on lessons on creating AI-native applications, reflecting his belief that all future applications will be built upon foundation models to usher in a wave of revolutionary AI-native innovations. Li envisions in the next decade, half of all jobs worldwide will be centered around "prompt engineering".

Robin Li also believes that AI-native applications should meet three essential criteria, including natural language interaction and full utilization of core AI capabilities like comprehension, generation, reasoning, and memory while possessing no more than two levels of menu structures for user interface. AI-native applications should be able to solve problems that were previously unsolvable or not effectively addressed.

Along with Robin Li, four other senior Baidu executives will take the stage at the main forum to share the latest developments in foundation models, AI-native applications, generative AI ecosystems, and other areas. The event will also feature eight frontier technology sub-forums catering to enterprises, developers, partners, investors, and more. Attendees can also look forward to an AI interactive experience area, providing a comprehensive showcase of Baidu's latest achievements.

Highlights of this year's Baidu World agenda will include:

Robin Li , Co-founder, Chairman, and CEO of Baidu

– Hands-on Lesson to Build AI-native Applications

Dr. Haifeng Wang , Chief Technology Officer of Baidu

– From Underlying Technology to Community Collaboration in AI

Dr. Dou Shen , Executive Vice President of Baidu and General Manager of AI Cloud Group

– From Thousands of Industries to Every Household

Jackson He , Senior Corporate Vice President of Baidu and General Manager of Mobile Ecosystem Group

– From AI for Everyone to AI for Ecosystem Co-Prosperity

Kun Jing , Corporate Vice President of Baidu and General Manager of Smart Living Group

– In the Era of Foundation Model, Xiaodu Redefines Smart Living

As Baidu's most important annual strategy, technology, and product launch conference, Baidu World has been held consecutively since its inception in 2006. This year's Baidu World will be unique, as it is the first time that offline access has been opened to the general public. Those interested in participating can register for access passes now via https://baiduworld.baidu.com/m/world/2023/#.

Baidu World 2023 will be available to view via livestream from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Beijing Time on October 17th (10:00 PM-12:00 AM EST on October 16th) via Baidu's official Twitter and YouTube accounts.

About Baidu

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation. Baidu is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BIDU", and on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "9888". Currently, one ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

