Air Canada to fly every model in 787 Dreamliner family, orders 18 Boeing 787-10s

SEATTLE, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Air Canada announced today the carrier is selecting the 787 Dreamliner to further modernize and grow its fleet with an order for 18 787-10 widebody jets, with the option to purchase 12 more. The flag carrier of the country, Air Canada will deploy the new fuel-efficient airplanes as part of its broader strategy to reduce carbon emissions while expanding its global route network.

"Air Canada has made investing in the passenger experience a core priority. Our experience shows customers greatly enjoy flying on the Dreamliner, so we are pleased to offer them a larger version of this popular aircraft, which will premiere a new, state-of-the-art interior cabin design. As importantly, the 787 is highly fuel efficient and will generate operational savings as well as support our sustainability goals of reducing emissions," said Michael Rousseau, president and CEO of Air Canada.

Reducing fuel use and improving efficiency by up to 25% compared to previous generation jets, the 787 helps advance Air Canada's ambitious environment goals over the next several decades. The carrier is positioned to optimize its fleet as it adds international routes in new and existing markets, further benefiting from the Dreamliner family's route flexibility and operating economics.

"With the 787 Dreamliner family, Air Canada will soon operate one of the most modern, efficient widebody fleets in the world," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "The 787-10 will provide Air Canada with greater flexibility and commonality across its expansive network, connecting Canadians to destinations around the world."

Air Canada currently operates a fleet of 38 787s, including eight 787-8 and 30 787-9 jets. The largest model in the family, the 787-10, can carry up to 336 passengers with a range of 6,330 nautical miles (11,730 km).

With the selection of the 787 Dreamliner family, Air Canada is supporting economic growth and jobs across the Canadian aviation industry. Canada is among Boeing's largest international supply bases with more than 550 suppliers. There are more than a dozen Canadian suppliers supporting the 787 program, including Boeing's aerospace composite manufacturing facility in Winnipeg. Each year, Boeing contributes CAD ~$4 billion in economic benefit to Canada while supporting more than 14,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Since revenue service began in 2011, the 787 family has opened more than 370 new nonstop routes around the world and received more than 1,760 orders from 87 customers – including more than 870 repeat orders from 56 repeat customers. Over the last year, the 787 has received more than 295 orders and commitments. Nearly half of all 787 Dreamliner operators fly more than one variant and four airlines operate, or will operate, fleets with all three variants.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

