WALK-ON'S CELEBRATES 20TH ANNIVERSARY WITH NATIONAL WALK-ON DAY DECLARATION, ADDING BONE-IN WINGS TO MENU AND CELEBRATING COLLEGIATE WALK-ON ATHLETES NATIONWIDE

BATON ROUGE, La., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, the renowned sports bar and restaurant chain, is proud to celebrate its momentous 20th-anniversary, and to commemorate the incredible journey that began 20 years ago, Walk-On's has declared Thursday, September 21st, National Walk-On's Day and on every third Thursday in September moving forward. In addition to National Walk-On's Day, the brand has also added traditional bone-in wings to its menu for the first time ever as part of its anniversary celebration and will be recognizing select collegiate walk-on athletes through Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) partnerships. As part of the brand's continued commitment to celebrating the spirit and grit of a college walk-on, the inaugural NIL partnership was presented by Walk-On's founder and former LSU walk-on athlete, Brandon Landry, who surprised walk-on tight end GiVanni Peterson with the honor in front of the entire LSU football team.

Walk-On’s Founder, Brandon Landry and LSU walk-on tight end, GiVanni Peterson (PRNewswire)

"At Walk-On's, we're not just about great food; we're about creating unforgettable experiences. We take pride in being more than just a sports bar – we're a community, a family, and a place where people come together to celebrate life's victories, both on and off the field," said Chris Dawson, CEO of Walk-On's. "As we commemorate our 20th anniversary, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our guests, team members, and partners for their continuous support and loyalty. With 'National Walk-On's Day', the addition of bone-in wings, and recognizing Walk-On athletes through NIL deals, we are embarking on an exciting new chapter, one we can't wait to share with all of you."

Since its inception in 2003, Walk-On's has been committed to providing guests with an unparalleled dining experience and the 20th anniversary is an extension of that. National Walk-On's Day will be an annual holiday to reminisce about the brand's humble beginnings in Baton Rouge while celebrating the passion, dedication, and community that have made Walk-On's a beloved establishment and a trailblazer in the restaurant industry.

"Reaching our 20th anniversary is a momentous milestone for Walk-On's. We started as a small dream, and thanks to the unwavering support of our guests and the dedication of our team members, we've grown into a thriving community," said Brandon Landry, Founder of Walk-On's. "This day is a celebration of our guests, who have been the backbone of our success. Through their continuous support, Walk-On's has become a place where people gather to cheer on their favorite teams while enjoying delicious food and drinks. We look forward to celebrating with our loyal patrons annually on this special day."

Join Walk-On's on September 21 for National Walk-On's Day and experience the thrill of being part of this iconic sports bars 20th-anniversary celebration. Fans and guests are encouraged to use the hashtag #NationalWalkOnDay to share their favorite memories, experiences and favorite Walk-On's scratch made dishes. Whether you're a dedicated sports fan or simply looking for a great place to enjoy delicious food and drinks with friends, Walk-On's is always the right choice to celebrate!

About Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, celebrated as the #1 Sports Bar in America by ESPN, is a nationally recognized restaurant and sports bar that brings together the love of food, sports, and community. Concepted on the back of a napkin by LSU walk-on basketball players Brandon Landry and Jack Warner, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux opened its doors in 2003 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, right in LSU's backyard. With a winning culture inspired by the grit, hustle and true spirit of a college walk-on, the brand has become a beloved destination for sports enthusiasts, families, and friends to celebrate any occasion. The menu boasts scratch-made dishes including hand-patted burgers, sandwiches, seafood, and Louisiana favorites, paired with a wide selection of unique cocktails and beers. Walk-On's, grounded in genuine Louisiana hospitality, ensures that guests feel right at home the moment they step into the restaurant. Entering its 20th year with nearly 100 restaurants in the U.S., Walk-On's is accelerating nationwide expansion – ranked #1 by Entrepreneur for Top New Franchise and consistently ranking in Top 500 lists for Restaurant Business, Entrepreneur, Franchise Times, and Nation's Restaurant News. Walk-On's success and growth are a testament to its passionate franchise partners, including renowned athletes in co-owner Drew Brees, as well as franchisee's Dak Prescott, Derrick Brooks, and football coach Dabo Swinney. To learn more about Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux or to get more information on becoming a franchisee, please visit walk-ons.com.

For More Media Information:

Bright Red Agency

(850) 668-6824 x 3741

rjones@brightredagency.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux