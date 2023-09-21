PBC announces PBC Cannabis Banking Certification Program™

Program will establish a standardized baseline of knowledge for cannabis banking compliance training.

"We've noticed a trend over the past year that while the number of banks and credit unions that serve the cannabis industry listed in our Cannabis Banking Directory has grown 20%, the growth is now being limited by the number of trained cannabis banking compliance professionals available. Our goal is to help address that gap and fill that need."

Building on PBC's mission to provide much-needed resources for the PBC Cannabis Banking Ecosystem™, PBC is expanding to offer a certification program for banking and compliance professionals serving the cannabis industry.

No industry-wide training standard currently exists for cannabis banking compliance professionals, limiting the ability for banks to hire trained staff and thereby limiting their ability to serve the growing cannabis industry.

As the impartial, central hub of the Cannabis Banking Ecosystem, PBC is ideally positioned to step in and fill this void.

First announced during the opening welcome address at PBC 2023, the PBC Cannabis Banking Certification Program will consist of three levels.

PBC Cannabis Banking Certificate Level I

PBC Cannabis Banking Certificate Level II

PBC Certified Cannabis Banking Professional

The Level I and II Certificates will be online-based training while the advanced PBC Certified Cannabis Banking Professional designation will also require an in-person component that can be met by participating in the annual PBC Conference. There will also be an opportunity for banks and credit unions to achieve a PBC Certified badge when certain criteria are met.

The pilot phase for the beta version will be rolling out this winter. For banks and credit unions, or individual bankers and compliance professionals, interested in participating, please contact PBC by completing this form.

About: PBC Conference was founded in 2018 as an executive-level annual conference for cannabis payments, banking, and compliance and has since expanded to offer additional industry resources (PBC Industry Landscape, Cannabis Banking Directory, and others). More information: www.pbcconference.com.

