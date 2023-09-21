Interfraternity Councils Across the Country Invest in Student Wellness with Innovative Men's Personal Development Platform MANUAL

Tens of thousands of members will receive access to MANUAL's full suite of resources to support overall health, well-being, and personal development.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, innovative online men's personal development and mental health platform MANUAL has announced new partnerships with nine Interfraternity Councils across the country to provide young men with anonymous support and resources for their physical, psychological, academic, and sexual well-being.

MANUAL is an online men's personal development and health platform that aims to improve health literacy and well-being for young men. To learn more, visit manual.care. (PRNewswire)

Interfraternity Councils at Louisiana State University, the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, the University of Alabama, Appalachian State University, The Ohio State University, Samford University, Michigan State University, Texas Tech University, and Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis have all signed on to offer MANUAL to their members.

Through this partnership, MANUAL's evidence-based, expert-led online platform provides accessible and engaging content to tens of thousands of young men through IFC partners, covering a wide range of topics including mental health, sexual health, nutrition, fitness, and overall well-being. This platform will empower students to make informed decisions that will improve their ability to perform their best in class and beyond.

"We're excited to offer MANUAL's full suite of resources to young men at the University of Alabama," said Will Fracchia, President of the University of Alabama Interfraternity Council. "The IFC works to support and facilitate students' personal and academic growth, and MANUAL is a great way to address the array of challenges faced by young men on campus today."

"We're proud to invest in the health and well-being of our members," said Clint Coulter, Director of Greek Life at Samford University. "We know this platform will provide the resources they need to prepare them to face the challenges of college, work, and life."

Preliminary studies indicate that MANUAL enrollment is a promising avenue for improved health literacy in young men, especially about potentially taboo or sensitive topics, like erectile dysfunction; improved individual health, such as increasing healthy behaviors and decreasing mental distress; and improved student retention, especially the confidence to graduate from one's current university and undergraduate intentions to complete higher degrees. MANUAL also seems a promising avenue for buffering against substance misuse, especially binge drinking and marijuana consumption.

"Young men are in crisis today. The suicide and overdose rates are chilling, and too many young men are dropping out of college before finishing their degrees. Young men seeking support for their health needs can benefit strongly from the personalized outreach and anonymity MANUAL provides," said Matthew Stefanko, Founder & CEO of MANUAL. "The young men leading these IFCs are an inspiration to our team, and we look forward to working with them to meet their members where they are to help them thrive on campus and beyond."

The partnership between the IFCs and MANUAL represents a significant step forward in addressing men's health challenges on college campuses. Through this collaboration, the organizations hope to make a lasting impact on the lives of young men and create a model for other fraternities and organizations to follow.

About MANUAL: MANUAL is an online men's personal development and mental health platform that aims to improve health literacy and well-being for young men. Through evidence-based content and engaging resources, MANUAL addresses various health topics, including mental health, sexual health, nutrition, fitness, and more. MANUAL's mission is to empower men with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed decisions about their health and lead fulfilling lives, particularly for young men resistant to support. To learn more, visit manual.care

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MANUAL