G-SHOCK CELEBRATES MILESTONE ANNIVERSARY WITH NEW BOOK "G-SHOCK: 40 YEARS OF ABSOLUTE TOUGHNESS"

DOVER, N.J., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in celebration of G-SHOCK's 40th anniversary, the brand releases "G-SHOCK: 40 Years Of Absolute Toughness," a captivating chronicle of the pioneering watch's evolution, impact, and influence on global culture.

Written by renowned watch connoisseur and aBlogtoWatch founder, Ariel Adams, and published by Rizzoli, this visually stunning hardcover celebrates the story of G-SHOCK, a truly unique timepiece brand whose pioneering innovation, function, and versatile design has made it not only a force to be reckoned with in the watch industry but also worn by devoted fans across the globe, as well as by cultural icons in the worlds of fashion, music, art, sports and pop culture for the past 40 years.

"Embracing four decades of resilience and innovation, the G-SHOCK 40th-anniversary book delves into the heart of G-SHOCK. It's not just a collection of moments; it's a testament to the journey alongside their devoted community," said Ariel Adams, author and founder of aBlogtoWatch, "Every page tells a story of toughness, technology, and a timeless bond. Here's to the next chapter, etched in the pages of history."

Born from the visionary mind of young engineer Kikuo Ibe, G-SHOCK emerged at a time when traditional watches were perceived as delicate instruments. Ibe's audacious dream of crafting a timepiece that could withstand any challenge laid the foundation for Project Team Tough in 1981. After two years of relentless dedication and more than 200 prototypes, the shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch was born, redefining the very essence of durability.

"G-SHOCK: 40 Years of Absolute Toughness" delves into the narrative of this remarkable watch, tracing its trajectory from innovation to icon status. Over four decades, G-SHOCK has evolved into a symbol of strength and resilience, gracing the wrists of athletes, military personnel, artists, musicians, and cultural luminaries alike. Its fusion of form and function, coupled with unwavering innovation, has solidified its position as an emblem of lasting endurance.

Chapters include a history of the technological innovation, behind-the-scenes imagery from the brand's R&D facilities in Japan, and advertisements and collaborations with sports figures, fashion designers, musicians, and artists including pro-surfer Kanoa Igarashi, musician Kid Cudi, designers Takashi Murakami and Nigo, as well as fashion brands like BAPE, Kith, Stüssy, Maison Margiela, and Supreme.

Embodying the spirit of "Absolute Toughness," G-SHOCK's visceral connection to its collaborators and collectors make this book a must-have for watch enthusiast and design aficionados. With a commitment to adaptability, G-SHOCK embraces evolving technologies further solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the watch industry.

"This book serves as a time capsule for G-SHOCK," says Tadashi Shibuya, Vice President of the Timepiece division at Casio America Inc. "It commemorates and protects the last 40 years within its pages, and we are thankful to Ariel for collecting these special moments for us."

Retailing for $65 "G-SHOCK: 40 Years of Absolute Toughness" by Ariel Adams is available for purchase now on rizzoliusa.com and for preorder on gshock.casio.com. A meet and greet with the author, Ariel Adams, will be held at the G-SHOCK Soho Store in New York City on October 10th.

